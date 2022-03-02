EAU CLAIRE — Construction of the new Eau Claire County highway facility is on schedule and on budget so far.
Site work is occurring, according to Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility. Dallas noted that more than 400 feet of foundation wall is in the ground.
“Foundations are well under way,” Dallas told the county Highway Building Committee during its meeting Wednesday.
Utility work may also start soon, depending on when the ground softens.
“We need Mother Nature to cooperate here a little bit more,” Dallas said. “Currently there’s about 30 inches of frost out there. It’s not as bad as we thought it might be, to be perfectly honest.”
Orders that required a long lead time because of supply chain challenges should arrive on time in the coming months, according to Dallas. Those orders include bar joints and precast material.
“Everything that we ordered early is coming on schedule so far,” Dallas said.
There should also be a live video feed of the construction site available next week, Dallas said.
Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022. The site is located on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
The highway project is also on budget thus far. The budget is $32.7 million, and the county is projected to spend $32.7 million.
“We’re still tracking pretty good against the budget for right now, barring any major surprises,” Dallas said.
Fourth bid package delay
The committee did not vote on a fourth bid package on Wednesday because more time is needed for vendors to make bids. Dallas said two vendors reached out and said they couldn’t make bids in time. He added that the delay shouldn’t affect bid prices.
Matt Theisen, county facilities director, said the county won’t receive all bids until next Tuesday, so the committee will have a special meeting March 14 to consider the bid package.
The bid package includes low voltage wiring and other materials needed inside the facility like furniture and information systems equipment.
Henning likely to be honored
The new highway facility will likely honor a former County Board supervisor’s years of service. Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the Highway Committee aims to dedicate a conference room at the new facility in honor of Ray Henning.
Henning, who was a supervisor for 19 years, died in October. He previously chaired the Highway Committee and was a member of the Highway Building Committee.
Committee members supported the idea.
“I think that would be very appropriate,” Supervisor Robin Leary said.
The county will talk with Henning’s family before finalizing the decision. The dedication also requires County Board approval.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for March 14.