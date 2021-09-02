EAU CLAIRE — Peter Rindal has spent 11 of his 12 years in the legal profession as a prosecutor, and that is where he intends to stay.
"I've decided prosecution is what my career is going to look like," Rindal said Thursday during an interview.
"I really enjoy the public service aspect of it," he said of working as a prosecutor. "It's really a public service job. It's really something I gravitated to since law school."
Rindal said he enjoys the public safety and rehabilitation aspects of prosecuting cases and enjoys working with law enforcement and being in the courtroom.
A week ago today, Rindal was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers as Eau Claire County's new district attorney.
Rindal, 38, is taking over for the remainder of the term left by former District Attorney Gary King, who stepped down from the job on Aug. 13.
Rindal’s appointment to the position will last until January 2025, when the winner of the November 2024 election for Eau Claire County district attorney will take office. Rindal is a Democrat.
Rindal, a 2009 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, started his legal career with three years as an assistant district attorney in Monroe County before returning to the area where he grew up to continue practicing law.
In fall 2012, Rindall joined the Eau Claire offices of law firm Weld, Riley, Prenn & Ricci as a general practice associate. After about a year there, Rindal switched back to being a prosecutor by joining the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office in September 2013 as an assistant district attorney. In February 2015, he was promoted to the newly created position of deputy district attorney for the county.
Being the deputy district attorney for the past six years has prepared him well to become the next district attorney, Rindal said.
"This is always something I've been interested in doing," he said.
"I have been a part of hiring all of our prosecution team. I have been intimately involved in creating this team. I am really invested," Rindal said. "The team we have put together is well positioned for the legal reform that is happening now and what is coming in the future."
Rindal, who grew up on his family’s dairy farm near Fall Creek, said his first priority as district attorney is to fully staff his office. He needs to hire his replacement and fill a half-time prosecutor position that is vacant.
"We need to get our attorney staff up to full strength," he said. When fully staffed, the Eau Claire County district attorney's office has 10 prosecutors plus the district attorney.
In the long term, Rindal said, his priorities include striving for efficiency in the office and accurately identifying cases that affect public safety.
"I want to be careful in using the resources the public has given us," he said. "I want to identify the cases that warrant the expenditure of resources."
King, who spent more than eight years as Eau Claire County district attorney, announced in mid-July that he would be resigning. King had been under investigation for allegations of workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court, but that probe ended with his resignation.