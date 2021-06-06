EAU CLAIRE — Ten Eau Claire residents remain in the race to fill a vacancy on the City Council for the next 10 months.
Candidates vying for what’s left in a term left by Councilwoman Mai Xiong’s resignation will make their last pleas for the position before one is picked through a vote of the current council on Tuesday.
During tonight’s (Monday) meeting, each candidate will be allowed to make a five-minute presentation to state their qualifications and desire to serve the city as a council member.
Those in the running are:
• Douglas Allen, who moved to Eau Claire in spring 2018 after retiring from a long career in teaching and administration in higher education.
• Randall DeMars, a longtime resident of the city who is retired from a career in manufacturing and previously served three years on the City Council.
• Roderick Jones, who moved in 2019 to start working as an assistant professor at UW-Eau Claire in 2019 after previously teaching in K-12 schools in Florida.
• Laura Jones Holm, a special education assistant at Delong Middle School who moved to Eau Claire in late 2019 but has lived in the Chippewa Valley since she was born.
• Regina Melendy, longtime resident and single mother who has worked in various customer service and management jobs while also serving 14 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
• Jacqueline Roelant, a stay-at-home mother of five young children who recently moved to Eau Claire from Florida but has already become active in the Third Ward Neighborhood Association.
• Chad Rowekamp, president of Eau Claire’s Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association.
• Trace Skoglund, senior director of accounts for CVS Health — Aetna, who moved to Eau Claire last year.
• Josh Stanley, a professional house painter who lived in South Carolina for the past decade, but returned recently to raise his family here. He ran against Councilman Jeremy Gragert in April’s election for the city’s 3rd District seat, but lost to the incumbent.
• Dang Yang, director of UW-Eau Claire’s multicultural affairs office and a resident of the city since 2004.
Originally there were a dozen people who sought the position, but two left the race prior to a round of interviews the council held on May 27.
Breana Stanley, president of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center and a community organizer for Citizen Action Wisconsin, withdrew from the application process on May 21.
Downtown Eau Claire businesswoman Amy Erickson, who owns Latitude 44 Yoga Studio and The Well, also left the race prior to last month’s interviews.
Of the remaining candidates, whoever is chosen will serve in an at-large seat up to the April 2022 election. That appointee can run in that election, which will include all five of the council’s regular at-large seats.
The council comprises 11 members: the president, five at-large members and five members who each represent one of Eau Claire’s aldermanic districts.
July 4 to remain socially distant
Like last year’s July 4 fireworks celebration, the city is again planning to use a location intended to give many residents a good view from their backyards but not encourage people to congregate in one spot.
Traditionally hosted at Carson Park following an Eau Claire Express baseball game, the fireworks display sponsored by Festival Foods is instead being planned to launch from Plank Hill again in the city’s East Side Hill Neighborhood.
“This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Services’ Special Events Committee recommends using a location that will be viewable by many residents of Eau Claire without encouraging thousands of people to gather,” stated a city memo on the fireworks show.
Plank Hill is an elevated spot on the edge of the city’s Forest Hill Cemetery. Barricades and staff will be posted as the cemetery’s entrances to prevent people from gathering there to watch the fireworks.
The council will vote Tuesday on authorizing the July 4 fireworks show.
Big project bids up for vote
Haas Sons of Thorp is poised to get contracts for major road construction projects planned this summer in Eau Claire when the council awards bids for that roadwork on Tuesday.
The first is $3.8 million the company bid to rebuild a 1.35-mile stretch of Riverview Drive. That project will start at the north end of Riverview Park and continuing to the north and east, but ending a half-mile before the intersection with Airport Road.
In addition to a new roadway, the project will replace aging water and sewer lines. A sidewalk, recreational trail, curb and gutter will also be added to the stretch of road that hadn’t had those before.
Another road contract that Haas Sons is poised to get is for the reconstruction of a section of Keith Street alongside Memorial High School. The Thorp-based company bid $1.6 million to replace the roadway and buried utility lines for that 0.36-mile section of Keith Street.
For both contracts, Haas Sons was the only company to bid on them.