The Eau Claire school district’s new leader says working to close the district’s achievement gap will be one of his priorities as superintendent.
Michael Johnson, a native of Phillips, will begin in the position July 1, replacing Mary Ann Hardebeck.
He’s currently assistant superintendent of South Washington County schools, a Twin Cities-metro district of 18,900 students.
Johnson’s priorities during his first year will include working to close the opportunity and achievement gap, leading the district toward the goals in its strategic plan and being “an engaged community leader and the strongest advocate possible for public education,” he said Wednesday in a phone interview with the Leader-Telegram.
He named the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College as stakeholders he plans to connect with first, adding that he also wants to meet with parents and concerned community member groups.
Johnson said he’s also considering how the coronavirus will impact schools in the next several months.
Schools will have to realize that COVID-19 will have “educational and emotional effects on our students and families that are long-lasting,” he said. “I’d anticipate working very closely with county agencies, state agencies and health departments.”
Johnson said at a community forum in April that he’ll work to introduce a “promise of equity” for all students in their education and opportunities; a 100-day plan that would include meeting with stakeholders this summer; and help shape the district’s strategic plan.
Local ties
This summer will see Johnson, 50, return to his college town: He graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in 1993 and a master’s degree in 2001, and has taught at Memorial High School and middle and high schools in Fall Creek, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls.
His wife also formerly taught at DeLong and Northstar middle schools, he said at a community forum in early April.
The district’s new superintendent was also a fixture in UW-Eau Claire basketball: Johnson was inducted into the Blugold Hall of Fame in 2008 and was the most accurate field goal and free throw shooter in the university’s history, according to the university’s website.
“It’s been 30 years since I laced up my sneakers and played basketball at Zorn, but the education I got at the university and the connections I made at school and in the classroom, and obviously on the athletic court, really suited me well for a life in education,” Johnson said.
Before Johnson joined the South Washington County school district in 2014, he was principal, assistant principal and director of academic services at the River Falls school district.
He is currently a doctoral student at Bethel University.
Johnson and his wife have three children; his eldest plans to attend UW-Eau Claire this fall.
Months-long search ends
After a search that began last summer, the Eau Claire school board announced their selection Tuesday evening in a press release.
Johnson won out over the board’s two other finalists: Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district, and Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district.
Johnson “articulated well one of the main characteristics we wanted in our superintendent, which is having a solid critical frame of understanding to provide academic leadership to the whole district,” said board President Eric Torres.
The new superintendent will be paid $180,000 annually, according to his contract, Torres said.
Hardebeck’s 2018 salary was $181,588, and she was paid $175,000 yearly when first hired in 2012, according to budget documents and Leader-Telegram records.
The school board voted on Johnson’s selection in a closed session meeting on April 22.
Torres declined to say how individual board members voted, or if the vote to select Johnson was unanimous, saying that those actions were taken in closed session.
The board waited until Tuesday to announce Johnson’s selection as superintendent to create and revise his contract, Torres said.
The board’s search for the new superintendent began in August, but it’s been public for over a year that Hardebeck would retire from the district this summer. The board in February 2019 approved a one-year extension of her contract, which ends June 30.
Coronavirus-related closures impacted the final stages of the search: The school board interviewed finalists over video rather than in person.
Board Vice President Lori Bica, who chaired the superintendent search committee, said in a statement that finalists underwent a day of video interviews with the district and community groups.
The method was “everything one could hope for from a traditional, thorough, in-person interview schedule,” Bica said.
Torres praised the district’s technology team and assistants: “They met the challenge in a superb way … I believe we had greater participation in the community and in special stakeholder groups greater than we have had it in person.”
The board is now preparing for Johnson’s early summer transition and plans to give Hardebeck a “well-deserved exit celebration,” Torres said.