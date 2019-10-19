Temperatures are dropping steadily, but the folks who help Eau Claire’s homeless population know the real cold isn’t even here yet.
It’s still two months before the official start of another Wisconsin winter, and Sojourner House — the community’s largest homeless shelter — is already full.
The facility run by Catholic Charities has been operating at its capacity of 53 guests, often turning people away, nearly every night for the past couple of months.
“We’re serving more people right now in the shelter than we were during the polar vortex,” Sojourner House director Brianne Berres said last week, referring to a brutal stretch beginning in late January when temperatures plunged to around minus 30 degrees for several days in a row.
The latest official count of the homeless in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties, conducted July 24, found 23 unsheltered individuals, 71 sheltered individuals and 47 sheltered family members. The unsheltered count was more than double the 11 registered last July, said Jeanne Semb, housing services coordinator for Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council.
Sojourner House alone has seen the number of different homeless people served skyrocket over the past five months — from 86 in April to 148 in September.
With the numbers showing homelessness rising in the Chippewa Valley, so is concern about the region’s ability to find a warm place to stay this winter for individuals increasingly forced to sleep on the streets.
“If this winter is anything close to what we had last year, it’s not going to be good,” said pastor Mike Henry of Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, which has been aiding local homeless residents for the past seven years.
Henry said the charitable organization’s volunteers have noticed that the number of people sleeping in downtown doorways, parks, woods and other public spaces has taken a noticeable uptick in the past four years, and he believes it’s past time for the community to take stronger steps to address poverty and other root causes of homelessness such as mental illness, substance abuse and a lack of affordable housing.
Fresh approach
A coalition of local agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations recently completed an ambitious new effort to combat homelessness in Eau Claire.
The coalition, called the Eau Claire Sprint Team, set a goal of securing housing for 16 chronically homeless individuals in the community within 100 days. The clock started ticking on April 10.
The team was successful in finding housing for 13 people by the deadline, several of whom were regulars at Sojourner House. That represented a 282% increase in the normal monthly housing placement rate, according to the final report released Friday.
Though the team composed of 45 people from 35 organizations fell short of its goal, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese said the effort not only housed 13 people, but it generated new processes that will help find housing for more people in the future and created an unprecedented level of collaboration among the many area groups that deal with homelessness.
“It really did help people think about how we can do this more effectively and collaborate more in the future,” Giese said.
The effort began last fall when a group of community leaders contracted with a national consultant to assess Eau Claire’s approach to homelessness and recommend ways for the community to become more effective and move toward an emphasis on prevention instead of simply responding to the needs of people who no longer have a roof over their heads.
The consultant, Erin Healy, launched the 100-day Sprint, which she said is based on a software development model.
“The idea is to give a deadline, stop talking and just get it done,” Healy said. “When you have a very ambitious goal and a short timeline, it requires people to get very creative and innovative very fast. You end up finding solutions and ideas that probably wouldn’t come up otherwise.”
Healy is optimistic the collaborations formed during the Sprint — particularly in addressing the thorny problem of getting landlords to rent to homeless individuals who might have a troubled rental history — will pay more dividends down the line.
That effort included hosting a landlord engagement event in May attended by more than 60 rental property owners.
“I thought the team really came together. I think it is the largest collaborative ever pulled together in Eau Claire to tackle the issue of homelessness,” Healy said.
Libby Richter, community resources specialist for L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, was a team leader for the Sprint and said one of the big benefits to emerge from the process was that discussions led to more landlords agreeing to take on tenants they previously considered too risky.
That should help alleviate the problem of homeless individuals who obtain a voucher for supportive housing but then can’t find a place where they can use the voucher before it expires, she said.
Home at last
Maria Guzman knows how important a helping hand can be for a person with no place to call home.
As someone who once passed out shoes and volunteered to help the homeless in Philadelphia, Guzman, 58, after a family conflict, found herself taking shelter at Sojourner House and asking for a free pair of shoes from the Chippewa Valley Street Ministry earlier this year.
Guzman, who will share details of her story at a Nov. 7 fundraiser for Sojourner House, said she agreed to participate because she knows from personal experience that homeless people need help and that such assistance can change their lives.
While staying at Sojourner, Guzman, who calls Berres her “ray of sunshine,” was able to land a job at the Eau Claire Job Center and recently moved into an apartment at Solis Circle, a new affordable housing project in Altoona.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said of her reaction upon getting confirmation that she was approved for her own apartment.
Guzman, who said her spiral into homelessness began after her husband died and she collapsed from exhaustion while working three jobs and raising a grandson, called on Chippewa Valley residents to open their hearts to homeless people they see on the streets instead of shunning them or looking at them in disgust.
“That hurts. I’ve had that happen,” she said. “It’s important for homeless people to know that someone cares.”
Guzman shared the story of how she was contemplating suicide by jumping off a downtown Eau Claire bridge in May when a passerby asked if she was OK. That led to being admitted to a local hospital, getting treatment and enjoying a fresh start.
“This could happen to anyone. It could be you, your family member or your neighbor,” she said of homelessness. “We — yes, I still say we — don’t just want handouts. We also want to be looked at as humans and we have a right to get back to where we were.”
More work to do
To continue making progress toward the ultimate goal of ending homelessness in Eau Claire, the Sprint team identified other steps to tackle system gaps and challenges.
Those include developing new housing models that will reduce inflow into homelessness and increase outflow from homelessness — particularly by increasing the affordable housing stock — and working toward a multi-service center that would provide homeless individuals with not only a place to sleep at night but also a productive space to stay during the day. Positive Avenues, a popular drop-in center, has limited capacity and is closed on weekends.
“The lack of such a day center contributes to persistent street homelessness, as well as pressure on public spaces such as the library,” Healy wrote in her final report. “People simply have nowhere to go; no way to attend to basic human needs (hygiene, bathrooms) and pursue activities that will help them transition out of homelessness, including: job search/training, education, applying for benefits and housing, mental health, trauma, and substance abuse services, community engagement, etc.”
Such a multi-service center would be a huge benefit to homeless individuals, Guzman said.
“It’s hard to be on the street the whole day, whether it’s snowing or raining or the sun is shining,” Guzman said. “But there’s nowhere to go.”
While Guzman understands people don’t want to see homeless people lying on park benches, she pointed out that those folks don’t want to be there either.
“Many of the people I met at Sojourner are talented and could give so much back to society if given the opportunity,” she said. “These are just people who have fallen on hard times.”
Berres agreed and noted that they come from all walks of life and that most of Sojourner’s guests hold jobs despite being homeless.
While Berres is pleased to see all of the community attention directed at reducing homelessness, she reminded local residents that donating to or volunteering at homeless shelters are among the best and most direct ways they can join the fight.
The Chippewa Valley Street Ministry has volunteers outside Sojourner every Tuesday and Friday evening to check on the welfare of homeless residents and offer them food, clothing and water.
While Sojourner serves homeless individuals, Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley offers six apartments for homeless families with children at Beacon House, and Western Dairyland owns four apartments in Eau Claire for homeless families and maintains 30 units of permanent supportive housing in Eau Claire for chronically homeless individuals.
As of Sept. 8, 113 people were on Western Dairyland’s waiting list for supportive housing.
“The big picture is there just isn’t enough housing,” Semb said.
While Hope Gospel Mission isn’t considered a homeless shelter, it offers support services and lodging through its faith-based rescue missions. As of last week, its short-term emergency housing facility was full with 12 males. Its long-term Hope Renewal Center for women was full, but space still was available in the new, expanded men’s center, said Brett Geboy, community relations director for Hope Gospel.
“What we have seen in the past is as it does get colder, there is more interest in our programming, so we do expect to continue to have demand for it increase,” Geboy said.
Tiny home strategy
In Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie, the latest approach to combating homelessness has been to place “tiny homes,” or mobile homeless shelters capable of housing one or two people, at local churches.
The tiny homes, ranging from 96 to 120 square feet, feature a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. The units cause $5,000 to $7,000 apiece to build and furnish.
In the three years since the tiny homes were unveiled locally, homeless individuals have used the shelters for a total of 2,400 nights, said Mike Cohoon, a pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie who has led the effort to place the homes.
Cohoon said the strategy carries lower upfront costs and bypasses the challenge of finding volunteers to stay overnight at a traditional shelter.
“We think it offers more dignity staying in your own place rather than staying in a shelter with 20 or more other people,” Cohoon said. “It also gives them a warm, dry place to keep all their possessions instead of dragging them around all day and gives them an address where agencies or employers can get a hold of them.”
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a traditional homeless shelter since Harmony House closed in February 2014.
Capacity problem
Richter, who was hired as the library’s first social worker early this year, has found she spends a majority of her time on issues related to homelessness — from connecting people with community resources to passing out blankets to people who have no option other than to sleep outside.
Community leaders have begun preliminary discussions about developing an emergency plan to house people when all the shelters are full, but no plan is in place, she said.
In the meantime, Richter acknowledges being nervous about how the city’s homeless will get through the upcoming winter.
“Sojourner is full, and winter hasn’t even hit yet,” she said. “And that’s a problem.”