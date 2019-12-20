When Courtney Wiemer of Chippewa Falls decided to return to college to study criminal justice at UW-Eau Claire, after 12 years out of school, she didn’t think her time at college would be eventful.
“I figured I’d go to school, do my classes, then get my degree,” said Wiemer, 33, a native of Sheldon.
But during her college career, she traveled to Taiwan to study policing systems, worked with victims of crimes at the Dunn County courthouse, opened a Chippewa Falls business with her partner and is graduating today.
“My whole family was really supportive,” Wiemer, a nontraditional student, said of her decision to go back to school. “… I had a career in banking, but I just didn’t feel fulfilled with it. I always knew I wanted to go on and do something more.”
In the fall of 2018 Wiemer began an internship with the Dunn County District Attorney’s office, contacting crime victims, working with attorneys and supporting victims during trials.
“You would sit with (people) during trial to support them, explain to them what was going on if they needed it,” Wiemer said. “It was a good opportunity to use what I learned in school. If I didn’t know what was going on, they didn’t either.”
During the internship, Wiemer was able to sit in on a high-profile Chippewa Valley criminal proceeding in the fall of 2018: the September murder trial of Doug Nitek, who was eventually convicted of shooting and killing Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze in October 2016.
“It was a challenge at some points,” she said. “You can read about these things in a book, but when it comes down to talking to a victim of a crime, it’s a whole different scenario.”
Wiemer also pointed to a mock trial course at UW-Eau Claire in fall 2018, taught by political science professor Eric Kasper, that shaped her interest in politics, criminal justice and law.
After walking through a criminal proceeding, every student is given a role to play in a mock trial. The students had to find and analyze evidence, present their cases and ask questions, with Kasper as the judge, said Wiemer, who played the role of a lawyer for the prosecution.
Kasper praised Wiemer’s enthusiasm in the course. Students often have to leave their comfort zone during the mock trial proceedings, he said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
The mock trial course helps students who want to become lawyers — but also those who want to work with crime witnesses, Kasper said.
Research overseas
This summer, Wiemer spent nearly a month in Taiwan in an immersive study program with two other UW-Eau Claire students and assistant professor of criminal justice Ming-Li Hsieh.
Traveling overseas was a “hard decision to make” because of Wiemer’s 13-year-old daughter, she said — but the trip worked out, and the UW-Eau Claire group toured prisons, colleges, researched Taiwan’s police force and exchanged research with their host students.
“Although it might not be easy to absorb massive amounts of criminal justice information in an international context in a short 21-day visit, by visiting these institutions in the private and public sector throughout Taiwan, hopefully this experience gives students a well-rounded view of Taiwanese culture, criminal justice institutions and social justice,” Hsieh, a Taiwan native, said in an August news story from UW-Eau Claire.
Wiemer compared Taiwan’s centralized policing system, where one authority controls the rest of the jurisdiction’s law enforcement, with the U.S.’s decentralized system.
“In my opinion, there’s benefits to both, but in the decentralized system you can direct services where they’re needed more,” Wiemer said.
Support in hard times
Wiemer’s father, one of her “biggest supporters in school,” died unexpectedly in September, she said. He had been deployed to Afghanistan when Wiemer graduated from high school, and “part of the reason I wanted to finish (my college degree) was so he could see me graduate,” she said.
But throughout the final few months of her studies, Wiemer found support from her academic circle.
“It was hard for me to finish my last semester ... and there was an outpouring of support from my professors, especially in the criminal justice department,” she said. “One professor even made sure I was aware of the resources that are available, if i needed counseling or anything like that.”
Wiemer now manages Midwest Chiropractic Neurology in Chippewa Falls, which she and her partner opened this spring. She plans to stay in Chippewa Falls for at least another five years, and hopes to enter the criminal justice field at some point: “After that, we’ll just see where that takes us … you never know, maybe law school.”
While law enforcement interests her, Wiemer said she wants to use her degree to help children before they might enter the criminal justice system: “Implementing programming that can affect people before they’re in the system. Putting less money towards building prisons and jails, and using some of that money to keep people out of the system rather than making it bigger.”
But ultimately, there was a big reason why she returned to school after 12 years for a college degree.
“My daughter was very supportive of it,” Wiemer said. “I just want to be that role model for her.”