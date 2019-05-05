CHIPPEWA FALLS — Five new apartment buildings, each with eight units, are planned for a housing development in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Falls City Council will review and consider approval of a developer’s agreement with 2 Rivers Real Estate on Tuesday.
In the proposed agreement, the developer plans to begin construction on at least two of the eight-plex buildings this year, with the rest to be completed by 2021. This area of the city is known as the Wissota Green neighborhood. The developer’s agreement calls it the “Wissota Shores III” property.
“They continue to expand out there,” said Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman. “It’s really good news; as soon as they are done building them, (people) move in.”
Hoffman said with more jobs available in the city, there has been a spike in new housing, particularly in multiple-unit housing complexes.
“I appreciate their investment,” Hoffman said of 2 Rivers Real Estate.
The Wissota Shores neighborhood was approved by the city’s Plan Commission in May 2013. The five units would be constructed on a 5.85-acre parcel.
The agreement would “authorize the city engineer to review and approve the plans and specifications prepared by developer for the public improvements. All street, storm, sanitary and water infrastructure will conform to the city’s standard construction specifications.”
Hoffman said there are other new developments looming, with possibly more townhomes by the Happy Tails Dog Park on the south side of town, and possibly new housing by the now-closed Timber Terrace Golf Course on the north shore of the Chippewa River, in the neighborhood commonly called “the flats.”
According to the city’s annual building permit report that was released in January, Chippewa Falls saw 113 new housing units constructed in 2018 between single-family homes and multi-family apartment complexes. There were 21 single-family homes built, up from 14 a year ago. Six duplexes also were constructed. Also, there were nine new multi-housing complexes constructed: two 12-unit buildings and seven 8-unit buildings, and that also marks a steady jump from 2017.
Street merchants to be allowed during park shows
In other news, the council will review the first reading of an ordinance that creates an exemption, allowing for “peddlers and transient merchants” to sell products at the Chippewa Riverfront park.
According to the proposed ordinance, those merchants would be allowed to sell merchandise in the park for “30 minutes prior to a performance,” through a show, and up to 30 minutes after a show concludes.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber, 30 W. Central St.