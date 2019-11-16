Plans for more than 200 new places to live in the Eau Claire area — a mix of apartments and homes — are seeking city approval this week.
Several proposals for new housing will be reviewed during Monday night’s meeting of the city Plan Commission.
Among them is an 80-unit apartment complex proposed by Gerrard Development and Hoss Bros, which seek to provide “workforce housing” to the Eau Claire area.
The development team has recently bought land on the east edge of Eau Claire at the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive. A portion of the land had been public property, but the city deemed it excess and sold it last week to Hoss Bros for $60,000.
At the vacant site perched atop a bank of the Eau Claire River, the developers plan to build a four-story building. It will include 37 single-bedroom apartments, 31 two-bedroom units and a dozen three-bedroom apartments, according to the plans. At one end of the ground floor, there will be 9,168 square feet reserved for a commercial tenant. A two-level parking deck with 126 stalls would be constructed in front of the building.
The developers are planning to start construction in spring 2021.
More apartments
Two other projects intend to bring six new apartments each to different parts of the city.
Local developer John Mogensen of Investment Realty is planning to replace a vacant drive-through bank location on Water Street with a new building.
In place of the former BMO Harris Bank at 328 Water St., he will build a two-story building with six four-bedroom apartments and two ground-floor storefronts.
The project had been in front of the commission at its Nov. 4 meeting, but Mogensen asked the group to postpone its consideration of it so he could present the latest designs to a neighborhood group.
Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association president Lauren Lierman said in a letter that residents are in favor of the building — except for the drive-through planned for one side of it.
Concerns about the drive-through included cars backing up into an adjoining alley, safety issues for pedestrians using the sidewalk along Water Street and increasing pollution from vehicles idling there.
To create parking for the new building, Mogensen plans to build a nearby 32-stall parking lot where a house currently stands at 325 Chippewa St. Lierman’s letter urges that the parking lot be landscaped around its borders to screen it from neighboring homes.
Another six-apartment building is planned on Eau Claire’s northeast side.
Greenpoint Construction intends to make a two-story building on the vacant lot at 2417 Jackson St.
That area is a mix of business buildings, rental housing and single-family homes just west of North Hastings Way.
The new building will contain four two-bedroom apartments and two single-bedroom units.
The company hopes to begin construction this month and start renting in summer.
New subdivisions
Two developers are seeking the city’s approval to plat — dividing up large tracts of land into lots for future homes — new housing subdivisions.
SW Properties & Investment is submitting its final plat for Jeffers Ridge Twin Homes, which is on the east side of Jeffers Road, south of Waylon Street.
The company envisions 80 single-family homes on the 21-acre site, which abuts Northwest Community Park.
On the opposite side of Eau Claire, even south of city limits, another developer is mapping out land for 44 new homes and two business lots.
Southside Properties EC LLC is submitting its final plat to the commission for its Trilogy housing development, which is on the south side of Highway II and east of Highway 93. Although the land is in the town of Washington, it is close enough to the city where Eau Claire officials have authority to review the plans.