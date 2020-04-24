When Kelley LeMay of Eau Claire learned she would only be able to have her husband Jason LeMay in the delivery room when she gave birth to her first child, the experience was “nerve-wracking.”
“With the virus, everything was changing day by day,” Kelley said.
Kelley and Jason’s daughter, Navey LeMay, was born April 10 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
But Kelley knew her parents, Sandy and Michael Boyle, wouldn’t be allowed to make the short trip from their Eau Claire home to the hospital to meet their second grandchild.
Mayo Clinic, like many other hospitals across the U.S., has limited pregnant mothers to one partner in the delivery room to safeguard against the potential spread of COVID-19.
“But (my) mom was very determined that she wanted her granddaughter to feel special,” Kelley said. “To find one way or another that when she looked back at her birth, they were there in spirit and they were happy for her.”
After some sleuthing, Sandy and Michael Boyle found a spot on a nearby bike trail where they could see Kelley and Jason’s hospital room window.
They waved hello from outside, holding balloons and a sign that read “CAN’T WAIT TO HOLD YOU.”
“We just thought, we’re going to go down there and make it kind of special,” Sandy said. “I think it was.”
But not being able to hold Navey in person was tough on both of them, Sandy and Michael said.
“It was heartbreaking,” Sandy said. “It’s their first child, and you want them to experience all the things new parents get to experience.”
Michael added: “We’ve been waiting forever, and then with all of this stuff, we can’t go visit ... That was really emotional.”
Navey’s birth looked very different from what her parents expected months ago, Kelley said.
Mayo staff, patients and visitors are now required to wear a mask or face covering.
When they arrived at the hospital for the delivery, Kelley and Jason had to wear masks up to the OB-GYN floor, and again each time they left the delivery room.
Pregnant mothers and their labor partners are being screened for COVID-19 when they arrive at the hospital, according to Mayo Clinic.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, as you hear stories from other hospitals in other states,” Kelley said.
Doctors suggested that Kelley and Jason quarantine Navey from anyone outside of them for 30 days, Kelley said.
After Navey was born, her follow-ups with doctors were video or phone appointments; Navey had jaundice, a common condition among newborns involving an excess of yellow pigment of red blood cells, so her parents had to send photos of her symptoms to the hospital for appointments.
“As a first time mom, it’s pretty isolating,” Kelley said. “Not being able to get out of the house, go anywhere, use your family members’ resources to help, it’s definitely tough.”
Sandy and Michael still haven’t met baby Navey up close. But after the new parents were discharged from the hospital on Easter Sunday, Sandy and Michael and other relatives greeted the newborn from a distance, protected by the LeMays’ glass front door.
“As soon as we can go over and visit, we’ll be there,” Sandy said. “We’ll probably just sit and hold her and stare at her … maybe give the parents a little break.”
New parents Kelley and Jason are trying to make the best of the situation, and Kelley says they’ll have a great story to tell their daughter when she’s older.
“We joked that we were bringing her home on Easter Sunday, during a statewide quarantine, a worldwide epidemic, and also the largest snowfall we’ve ever had on Easter,” Kelley said. “She’d already seen more in her life than most babies have ever seen before.”