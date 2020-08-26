EAU CLAIRE — New renderings showing how the Eau Claire public library could look after an $18.5 million renovation and addition were unveiled Wednesday evening.
L.E. Phillips Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., hosted a public input session in its lower level parking lot with the latest renderings from MSR Design, the Minneapolis-based firm hired to work on the project.
For those who couldn’t attend Wednesday’s gathering, the library will take feedback on the designs through an online survey or via email. The survey can be found at ecpubliclibrary.info/ideas and comments can be emailed to storybuilder@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
To pay for the building project, the Eau Claire city government is contributing $11.5 million and there is a community fundraising campaign currently in progress with a $7 million goal.