Starting in September, the Eau Claire school district will offer a program for some high school juniors to start earning a medical assistant technical diploma through Chippewa Valley Technical College.
The diploma isn’t equal to an associate degree, but it’s aimed at getting students ready for a medical career, said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
“I think it’s really important to give kids an experience that’s not just a textbook experience, it’s really hands-on engaged learning,” Hardebeck said.
Up to 24 11th-graders can participate in the free program. To qualify, they must earn a C grade or better in biology. Students would take three classes per semester their junior year, and in the following summer, work in a medical office or another apprenticeship.
If the students also complete six classes and a CPR certification course in their senior year, they will earn a medical assistant diploma and could work as a medical assistant.
Medical assistants check vital signs, help with patient exams and minor office surgery, give vaccines and more, according to CVTC. The same medical assistant diploma for CVTC students costs about $6,440, includes 33 credits and is one year long, according to the college.
The first cohort of students in the Eau Claire school district program is expected to graduate in 2022.
The coursework will be blended into students’ existing high school classes, Hardebeck said. Some courses will likely be at CVTC, and some at the high schools.
“The (program) with the Eau Claire school district will create a pathway for students to enter the healthcare field early, and also provide the industry with a source of new, well-trained employees,” said Bruce Barker, CVTC president, in a press release.
Students regularly say health care is one of their top career choices, and the school district wanted to offer them an opportunity to get started in high school, Hardebeck said.
“Each year we survey students in terms of what their career aspirations are. Typically the top three we see are … technology and STEM, the medical profession and business and entrepreneurship,” she said.
It’s the latest collaboration with CVTC in the district’s roster. The other partnerships include:
- An associate degree from CVTC earned through four years at high school, via the newly created Eau Claire School District Business Management Associate Degree Academy. The first student cohort, expected to graduate in 2023, entered the program in 2019.
- Transcripted credit through CVTC, earned through Eau Claire school district courses taught with college materials and textbooks.
- High school academies, where Eau Claire students can earn college credits in high school. Academies include computer hardware, early childhood education, IT, certified nursing assistant and others.
For more information on the new diploma program, visit CVTC’s website at tinyurl.com/vp5rrm5.