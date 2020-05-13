All four semesters of Cadie Monson’s journey toward her associate degree at Chippewa Valley Technical College included stints in hospitals.
Tending to her own medical needs along with her newborn daughter were challenges on her path to helping other people in a field now in the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic.
But through her own perseverance and some help from family and CVTC faculty, the 27-year-old is graduating Friday from the college’s respiratory therapy program.
“It feels so awesome,” she said. “I still can’t believe that I did it.”
Originally from Barron, Monson is now living in Bloomer with her daughter, Paetyn, and fiance, Andrew Marquardt. The couple’s nuptials are on hold right now due to precautions against spreading COVID-19 that are preventing large gatherings.
Going for it
Prior to going for her associate degree, Monson worked as a medical assistant for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She considered seeking a degree in nursing, but the wait list to get into that program made her ponder other options. Her sister-in-law suggested she consider respiratory therapy as another in-demand career in medicine that also has a program available through CVTC, but with a shorter wait to get in.
Indeed, Monson opted for it and began her education right away, even though she already had a baby on the way due to arrive in spring 2019.
“I didn’t think twice about it, I just accepted it,” she said.
As she began her education to become a respiratory therapist in fall 2018, Monson encountered a dangerous complication brought on by the diabetes that she’d been managing her whole life. Diabetic ketoacidosis — a condition when insulin levels are too low and the body burns fat, which then leads to a harmful buildup of acids in the bloodstream — led her to get it treated at a local hospital.
But like future challenges she would face, this first medical interlude didn’t postpone her progress at school.
First-time mom
Her next unexpected hospital stay came with the premature birth of her daughter during the middle of the spring 2019 semester. Born six weeks early, Paetyn arrived on March 11, 2019. She weighed about six pounds and spent two weeks in the hospital, requiring a feeding tube for part of the time. Shortly after her birth, Paetyn suffered a brain bleed and had to go to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for a few days to get treatment for that.
But then they were back home, and Monson was getting into the rhythm of being a new mom while also handling her schoolwork.
Monson didn’t do it alone though, she said, giving credit to her mother and grandmother for babysitting when she needed to focus on schoolwork or get hands-on learning in clinicals at medical facilities in the region.
“Without them I would not have been able to graduate,” Monson said.
During the fall 2019 semester, Monson noticed that when Paetyn would fall asleep, her baby girl would stop breathing. She’d rouse her daughter to get her breathing again, but found it was a recurring problem to the point where Paetyn would start to turn blue.
After a few clinic visits didn’t discover the problem, Monson took her daughter back to Rochester for a sleep study. There doctors found nodules in Paetyn’s airway had been impeding her breathing, especially when she was laid down to sleep on her back.
“Her airway was 90% blocked,” Monson said.
Between Paetyn’s diagnosis and surgery to fix the problem, that amounted to two weeks in Rochester.
Then COVID-19 hit
Everything was going well during her final semester at CVTC, but a worldwide pandemic then changed how classes would be taught.
“The fourth semester was good … up until COVID,” Monson said.
The respiratory therapy program is not among CVTC’s online offerings, given the program’s heavy requirements for hands-on learning, including nearly a year of experience in clinical settings.
Though the end of those clinicals was canceled, Monson was able to fulfill the program’s requirement and a skills checkup through her new job in respiratory therapy at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
CVTC’s instructors had to scramble for ways to meet high standards set for accreditation while quickly switching to online learning. One measure was that students had to take their finals on a computer, but with another device pointing a camera at them to ensure they weren’t using crib notes or getting help from another person.
“We weren’t able to cheat. They made sure of that,” Monson said.
Watching on the other end of that live video feed was Theresa Meinen, CVTC’s director of clinical education for its respiratory therapy program.
“I spent an awful lot of time watching people take tests on a computer,” said the instructor.
Between 20 and 22 students start in the respiratory therapy program each fall and become a tight-knit group.
“We get to know our students very well,” Meinen said. “We’re like a little family for those two years.”
Words of encouragement
When Monson fell ill or had to take her daughter for medical care, Meinen was one of the people she’d keep in contact with.
“There was never a dull moment with Cadie because there was constantly something that needed to be tended to,” Meinen said.
But the instructor found the adjustments her student sought between the hospital stays, getting used to motherhood and managing diabetes were really minor.
“She’s a very determined young lady,” Meinen said.
Oftentimes it just came down to Meinen sending an encouraging text message when Monson had said she was feeling overwhelmed.
Despite the multiple hospital stays during her time at CVTC, Monson still managed to keep current with her coursework.
“The whole two years I only missed one test,” she said, noting it was made up on a later date.
Meinen has had pregnant students before and noted that it can be a challenge for those students due to the rigors of the respiratory therapist program. In addition to lessons that have to be taught in the classroom, the second academic year includes clinicals at different sites throughout the area, some of which require overnight stays.
Instructors work with students undergoing pregnancy, medical issues or other circumstances that can pose a challenge to their education.
“We really try very hard to make sure we can adapt anything they need to make sure they’re successful,” Meinen said.
Monson’s advice to other women who become moms while they’re in school is to reach out to your teachers to let them know what you’re going through.
“They know that life happens and things come up,” Monson said.
The support she got from occasional text messages from teachers that told her not to give up when she got frustrated helped encourage her to continue with her education.
“It’s tough, but it’s totally doable,” she said abut becoming a mom while in school.
Early into service
While it is standard for CVTC’s students in the respiratory therapy program to secure employment before graduation – the program boasts a 100% placement rate — this year’s class has all been called into action faster than normal.
“Our students were mostly placed in jobs, but this hastened it,” said Meinen, who has also made herself able to work at a local hospital if additional respiratory therapists are needed.
The field has gained increasing attention since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. Respiratory therapists work in hospitals and put people on ventilators – a key piece of equipment in treating those with severe cases of COVID-19 with trouble breathing.
“This disease has shown people what we’re capable of,” Monson said.
While respiratory therapy comes into play for patients with COPD, trauma or other respiratory problems, the coronavirus discovered late last year also falls in their wheelhouse and requires similar safety precautions.
“While this is novel, and COVID definitely has a different path than other diseases, but it’s not unlike a lot of other things we teach in respiratory therapy,” Meinen said.
Wearing protective gear is standard for respiratory therapists, who come in close contact with patients while intubating them.
Clear plastic shields or goggles to protect from saliva have been part of respiratory therapists dress code before, but are now being seen on other hospital employees as well.
Working during the COVID pandemic has mostly meant upgrading personal protective equipment that respiratory therapists wear anyway on the job. Instead of standard surgical face masks, they’ve now gone to the N95 masks that provide a more secure fit.