EAU CLAIRE — One month in as a new mother, Mary Ottinger, 20, found herself in a position no one with a newborn would envy — nearly out of baby wipes.
Between her and her boyfriend trading off on cleaning up infant son Maverick, they hadn't noticed they were down to half a box on Jan. 7.
"I didn't realize I was that low," she said.
Living on just one income after Ottinger left her child care job during the last months of her pregnancy left the young couple low on money. There wasn't enough to buy more baby wipes before payday.
Ottinger put out a plea to the Facebook group The Moms of Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley, a popular spot for local mothers to share advice, recommend pediatricians and post kids activities.
The request was for a box of wipes to tide them over to the next paycheck.
Among the first to reply was Erin Devine, 33.
"I woke up in the middle of the night, saw her post and felt like I should do something for her," Devine said.
The Eau Claire mother of two agreed to help Ottinger fully stock up on baby wipes, but also wondered if there was more that could be done. If money was tight enough when it came to buying baby wipes, there could be more the family needed.
The two moms talked over Facebook Messenger, where Ottinger said she didn't get a baby shower and nobody had bought items on her baby registry.
Devine offered to help remedy those.
Using experience she'd gained from her kids — son Hans, 7, and Miley, 5 — Devine worked with Ottinger to remake her baby registry on Amazon.com. Then Devine posted a link to it on her own Facebook page, asking her friends and family to help out a new mother in need.
"I figured it might go well, but didn't know what to expect," Devine said.
The speed at which the generosity of her friends and family — giving to a person they'd never met before — amazed Devine.
Within 15 minutes, 11 items on the list were purchased for Ottinger.
"By the end of the day, 76 items were purchased," Devine said. "It just totally blew up and I thought it was awesome."
Not only was the baby wipe shortage taken care of that day, but Maverick would also soon be getting a wide array of clothes, toys, books and other supplies.
Able to see the registry's success, Ottinger said she cried tears of joy and expressed how grateful she was for the random act of kindness.
"It's meant a lot," Ottinger said. "I never expected something like this to come about. Nothing big like this has ever happened to me before."
The majority of the 125-item registry has been bought. As of Tuesday there were still about 30 items still requested, though a few were out of stock.
Last week the Amazon delivery truck became a frequent visitor to Ottinger's house. On one day, 30 packages arrived.
And on Thursday, the person delivering that day's packages was also the one who got the whole thing started.
Devine, who picks up delivery routes as her schedule allows through the Amazon Flex app, asked her boss to arrange it so she could personally bring that day's packages to Ottinger.
"It was nice to meet her in person and see she's a really good person herself," Devine said.
During her visit there to drop off more parcels, Devine saw items from the baby registry that arrived in previous days were unpacked, in place and already being put to good use.
While she has helped out with her children's fundraisers, given small gifts to neighbors and other everyday goodwill, this was Devine's first time putting on an online baby shower for a stranger.
But after getting to know Ottinger through Facebook, Devine felt the urge to help out a young mom who overcame challenges earlier in life and is moving forward with a plan to provide for her son.
Ottinger grew up in foster homes, which left her without the traditional family support system that most people have. After graduating high school in 2020, she spent some time taking care of her grandfather until he passed away from COVID-19 that fall. She's now planning out her career in health care, having previously worked in a nursing home and as an in-home caregiver.
Just about a month after Maverick was born, Ottinger started a new job last week at an assisted living facility. She's looking to use aid from her new employer and funding through a program available to those who grew up in foster care to pay for schooling to become a registered nurse.
Her boyfriend works third shift, allowing the couple to trade off on time caring for Maverick.
A social worker helped Ottinger get the absolute necessities for raising a baby for free — a crib, high chair, car seat and such.
Now through the generosity of Devine's Facebook contacts, Maverick has toys, blankets, books, clothes and other items that will come in handy now or as he develops. Early favorites are his Pack and Play and a play mat with rattles attached to it. (Mom says the latter is good for distracting, soothing and tiring out Maverick when he gets fussy.)
In a way, Ottinger's situation resonated with Devine's experience from when she first became a mom.
When her son Hans was born, Devine was living in Davenport, Iowa, with her husband as he attended the Palmer College of Chiropractic. With her family and longtime friends far away, Devine was grateful when a kindly neighbor or friend would offer to babysit or offer other aid to the new mom.
"It was nice someone reached out to me without even asking for help," she said. "Being a new mom is something else. It's not easy for anybody."
Devine has offered to meet up with Ottinger every month or so to check up on how motherhood is going for her.