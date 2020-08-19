CHIPPEWA FALLS — After months of showing classic movies, Micon Cinemas general manager Dan Olson is excited to have a new film to debut for moviegoers.
“Unhinged,” a thriller starring Russell Crowe, will debut tonight at both the theater locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. More new movies are slated to be released in coming weeks, from the Marvel comic book film “New Mutants” to the long-awaited “Tenet” from “The Dark Knight” director Christopher Nolan.
“It’s something people haven’t seen,” Olson said. “It gives people some new content and makes them want to come back to theaters.”
When the pandemic was declared in March, all area theaters shut down. When Micon Cinemas reopened, they sold tickets with open seats between groups, along with implementing other practices from social distancing to requiring face masks.
“We’ve been giving people a lot of great classics many people hadn’t seen on the big screen before,” Olson said. “We’ve been getting by. It’s not great. But we’re open. Hopefully the new content will bring people back out, and turn the industry around a bit.”
Olson noted that many major chains are just now reopening. Not only has the industry been hurt by theaters being closed, but some movies, from “Trolls” to the upcoming Disney live-action version of “Mulan” will be available for streaming instead.
“You wish you could have everything go to theaters, but that may not be realistic in today’s world,” Olson said. “I don’t think that is their long-term choice, to go that route.”
Micon Cinemas’ downtown Eau Claire location has been closed much of the summer, as Olson said there just hasn’t been enough interest in the classic movies to justify keeping all three theaters open.
Avid moviegoer Jordan Adkins said it is a pleasure to finally be able to see a new movie again in a theater setting.
“I love sitting at home on the couch and watching movies, but there is something about going and seeing a movie you can’t replace,” Adkins said. “We’ve gone so long without a new movie that a lot of the theaters around here haven’t been able to get back on their feet. I hope people come out and support the movie.”
The Chippewa Herald contributed to this report.