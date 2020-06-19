As Eau Claire shops were shut down during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and facing an uncertain future, two new businesses were preparing to open for the first time.
Previously home to a smoothie shop, the storefront at 305 Barstow St. was transformed into Seven Suns Vintage — a clothing store specializing in the styles of the '60s, '70s and '80s.
Owners Jonah Lemke and Savannah Smith got help overhauling the space from friends who volunteered their time to build clothing racks while they were unable to work due to restrictions tied to public health orders. The store used the time from mid-March to mid-May when government orders prohibited clothing retailers from letting customers inside to get ready to open.
“We were in purgatory for so long,” Smith said.
After stocking up on inventory and putting the finishing touches on the storefront, the shop opened earlier this month and the boyfriend-girlfriend couple running it have been surprised at how brisk business has been.
“People are coming out of hibernation, and people want to get back to normal,” Lemke said. “There is a hunger for it.”
A similar story unfolded on Eau Claire's south side for a new clothing and hair products shop that opened June 12 on London Road.
Formerly a bridal shop with pink walls and carpeting, the Lovelace family put down wood flooring and painted walls black and brown along with the logo for Exquisite Design Boutique.
“It kind of gave us the time we needed,” said Reese Lovelace, mother of four daughters who run the shop as a family.
For about two years the Lovelaces had been mulling the idea of a boutique clothing, hair products and accessories store that included items designed for African-Americans.
“We’ve always talked about it, but it was never the right time,” Trishell Lovelace said.
At the beginning of the year, they decided to pursue that dream. They continued working toward it when the pandemic hit, seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
“We knew that once the world would open up, people would want to shop,” Kiazia Lovelace said.
The store carries a variety of hair extensions as well as hair care products for women, men and children. Clothing, accessories and shoes are currently focused on women, but the store’s plan for the future would add men's and children's styles as well. They’ve also started making some of their own T-shirts with the store’s logo on the front and “Black Lives Matter” on the back.
The inventory at Seven Suns Vintage runs the gamut with classic T-shirts, denim jackets, Harley-Davidson clothing, cowboy boots and hats, and women's dresses. Lemke and Smith travel around the state to thrift stores and sales to pick out clothes in good condition that fits their store's style.
“Stuff is going out faster than it is coming in here,” Lemke said.
They've also begun buying items from people who bring their clothes in the store, as well.
The two new clothing stores are getting used to the ebb and flow of customers, along with doing business in the era of coronavirus.
Exquisite Design Boutique requires customers to wear face masks in the store and has some disposable ones available if people forget theirs at home. Among their apparel selection is shorts with matching face masks for women who want to coordinate the two.
Seven Suns Vintage doesn't have the same policy, leaving it to customers to keep their distance and wearing masks if they choose to. Lemke said the flow of customers and size of the store has also stayed within local public health precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local experts who help entrepreneurs start small businesses say it is a time of uncertainty for many, but there are still opportunities to fill niches in the Chippewa Valley's economy.
Karman Briggs, director of jobs and business development for Western Dairyland, said a number of clients have put their startup plans on hold, but she has had a few interested in opening or expanding a business.
The pandemic does make this a tricky time for starting a new business, she said
“The future is so up in the air with so many industries, it’s hard to know what’s going to happen,” Briggs said.
For existing businesses, Western Dairyland is helping them with their "pivot planning" — adjusting how they deliver goods and services while COVID-19 remains a concern.
“There are some small businesses where the way they do business may never look the same again,” she said.
Luke Kempen, director of the Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire, said the disadvantage of opening a business now is the uncertainty of future coronavirus-related shutdowns.
But he's also seeing a silver lining to the current business climate.
“What I would say I’m seeing right now is opportunity, too,” Kempen said.
Some businesses have closed as their owners found the COVID-19 shutdowns to be the last straw — opting to step away instead of reopening amid the pandemic. But as they look to sell during a difficult time, Kempen said others who are interested in taking their place may be able to get a good deal.
“I’m seeing both ends of this,” he said, noting that he has two clients looking to buy businesses that others are selling.
Briggs' advice for entrepreneurs interested in starting a business now is to do market research and find ways to fill a need in your community.
“If you can find creative, affordable, feasible ways to meet those needs you’ll always be successful,” she said.