Around 40 attendees gathered Friday night to learn about a new organization focused on reentry programs and peer support for people returning from incarceration and recovering from substance abuse.
Roundtable Revival, a nonprofit founded last October, aims to help individuals who have experience with the justice system and have dealt with addiction, trauma or homelessness. The areas of emphasis are individual peer mentoring, group support and opening a sober bar. Many logistical details still need to be ironed out, but the organization will work closely with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and plans to work with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to develop its programs.
During the fundraising event Friday for the sober bar called The Foyer, Roundtable Revival leadership discussed plans for the organization’s future and challenges to meet those plans, including funding and finding locations for its programs.
The overarching goal involves lessening the likelihood of people returning to jail and relapsing by building a sustainable, enjoyable life through assistance with work, housing, treatment and entertainment.
“There are so many people that fall through the cracks,” co-founder Kelly Green said. “They just get lost, and they’re still human, and we still want to help them.”
None of the programs have officially begun, but Green said Roundtable Revival plans to offer resources and services later this year to people who don’t qualify for inpatient treatment or programs like Comprehensive Community Services, which she was fortunate to utilize.
Needed services
Tamra Oman gave a passionate keynote speech Friday about the importance of services Roundtable Revival plans to provide. Oman is a human services program coordinator at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Winnebago. For about the past decade, she has worked with clients in the criminal justice system with addiction and mental health challenges.
Oman is thankful these types of conversations are happening and said they were not occurring when she was released from prison in 2003. She said people reentering society deserve to have their voices heard so communities can better address their needs.
“What if when they came to the table they knew they belonged there?” Oman said. “What if they knew they always deserved to be there?”
Oman said everyone in attendance is directly impacted by the effects accompanying addiction and incarceration.
“This isn’t somebody else’s little secret dirty box anymore; it’s happening to everybody,” Oman said.
Roundtable Revival co-founder Sarah Ferber concurred.
“Addiction is not an individual thing; it’s a community problem,” Ferber said. “People do not become addicted in an isolated bubble.”
Mentoring program
To help address those challenges, Roundtable Revival President Don Mowry said a 13-week mentoring program will likely begin this fall at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Eau Claire. Mentors will meet with clients weekly for at least three hours and help with job applications, finding housing and navigating programs like Child Protective Services and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse.
There will also be a First Stop program several mornings per week. Certified peer support specialists will lead the sessions at local churches for people recently released from jail.
Ferber first encountered peer support in 2016 and said it was incredibly valuable to have people believe and see value in her. That support encouraged Ferber to work toward a degree in social work and eventually become associate director of Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing.
Treasurer Tab Butler said it is important for people reintegrating into society to receive aid from people with similar experiences.
“The best people to help are the people that have been through it,” Butler said.
From an organizational standpoint, Butler said it was a challenge filling out all the necessary paperwork to become an official nonprofit, and there are still insurance and contract details that need to be finalized.
According to Butler, Roundtable Revival likely needs at least $50,000 to start The Foyer, which she hopes will open this spring. Most of the funding has come from donations so far. Leaders are searching for a new location for The Foyer because the original site was the State Theatre, which indefinitely closed its doors last month due to unpaid utilities by its CEO Joe Luginbill.
Hopeful outlook
Despite the challenges, leaders expressed optimism during a 30-minute panel discussion Friday night.
One question focused on how The Foyer will handle the idea that alcohol equates to fun. Ferber acknowledged it could be difficult to draw customers because of Wisconsin’s drinking culture, but she anticipates growth through word of mouth.
An attendee asked about a bar-type setting being a trigger for someone in recovery. Ferber and Cody Walker, who will run The Foyer when it opens, said they understood the concern but didn’t think it would be a problem, since many people they’ve spoken to expressed a desire for a sober communal gathering space on nights and weekends.
“There’s always somebody it might not work for, but I feel like it’s going to work for most people,” Ferber said.
An area of repeated emphasis Friday involved the importance of personal connection to help individuals and communities improve, something Roundtable Revival hopes to offer in the near future.
“What if we saw each other’s humanity as opposed to a title or a judgment or a conviction?” Oman said.