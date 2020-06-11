Tapped to fill the principal position at North High School this summer, Kurt Madsen has a lengthy history in administration the Eau Claire school district - and says he hopes to meet the challenge of leading a high school during the coronavirus pandemic that will likely loom into the fall.
Madsen, currently principal at Meadowview Elementary School in Eau Claire, will take up the new position at North on July 1.
He replaces Cale Bushman, who resigned in April to take a position as a high school principal in Wausau, said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent. Bushman had been principal of the school since 2018.
“Opportunities like being a principal of a large school in Wisconsin like North don’t come along very often,” Madsen said. He noted that during his tenure as dean of students and assistant principal at Memorial High School, which began in 2007, he worked with several North staffers and found them “quality educators.”
Madsen became principal at Meadowview in 2017.
Hardebeck said June 1 the district is “very sad about leaving his team at Meadowview where he’s done very excellent work, but we wish him all the best as he takes on this new leadership responsibility.”
Madsen’s background is in special education: He graduated from UW-Stout in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in vocational rehabilitation and special education, and from Viterbo University in 2007 with a master's degree in educational leadership. He also worked at Bangor Middle School as a special education teacher from 2002 to 2007.
With uncertainty about in-person classes in the fall, Madsen said his priorities will be welcoming a new class of freshmen - and figuring out where students are at academically and emotionally after a tumultuous spring semester.
“I think any school’s got that difficult task of meeting students where they’re at,” Madsen said. “And unfortunately we just don’t know where they’re currently at.”
He hopes students can return to their classrooms in person this fall. But regardless of the school district’s decision, high school may look different later this year.
“Even just that freshman class, the 9th grade jump is a big year for a lot of kids, how they’re treated as young adults,” Madsen said. “How do they apply everything going on in their world, during COVID-19, post-COVID?”
He hopes to get feedback from North students and staff as the fall 2020 semester takes shape.
“We’re all in this together,” Madsen said of the upcoming academic year at North. “I can’t call it post-COVID culture, but we’ll be able to transition from where we’ve been the last few months into what that new culture will look like.”