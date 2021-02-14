EAU CLAIRE — A recently formed advisory group will give input on how Eau Claire should use its $500,000 affordable housing fund.
Eau Claire's Housing Opportunities Commission is planning to bring its policy ideas to the City Council later this month on what kinds of projects should qualify for the fund as well as ways to make the money stretch farther.
The council created the 11-member commission a year ago and named members in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down its progress so it didn't begin meeting until October.
In its first four monthly meetings, the commission made progress on its proposal for an affordable housing fund policy.
“One of the charges of the Housing Opportunities Commission is to provide input on policy recommendations and ordinance changes,” said Scott Allen, the city's community development director and a staff member that works with the commission.
Beth Crowell, chairwoman of the commission, said the group's fund policy proposal is focused on four ideas.
One of those is to guarantee that projects awarded funds will truly have rents that are affordable to people who fall into the low income and very low income categories.
The commission also wants the city's fund to remain flexible enough so use of the money can be adjusted to meet needs of the housing insecure population.
Another factor the commission wants the city to consider is whether it should use the funds just to help new affordable housing construction, rehabilitation of existing buildings or a combination of the two.
And finally the commission's fourth aim in its policy proposal is to have the city explore ways to stretch its affordable housing funds as far as it can. Crowell said that could include seeking out matching grant funds, using some of the city's money as a revolving loan pool or other ways to make it help multiple projects.
Tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23, the work session with the City Council is intended to get elected officials' feedback to help the commission revise its policy recommendations before they would return at a later date for a vote.
The city's 2020 budget allocated $500,000 toward affordable housing investments, but that money has not yet been spent. Eau Claire's capital improvement plan — a document that shows potential projects spending for five years — shows the city may also add more money to that fund in coming years.
In addition to drafting policy recommendations for the affordable housing fund, the commission has also been drafting its 2021 work plan with other initiatives it wants to pursue this year.
That proposed plan includes a review of existing city housing ordinances and policies, promoting home ownership, developing strategies to boost funding for affordable housing and organizing a regional housing conference.
The City Council is scheduled to vote during its regular Feb. 23 meeting on approving the commission's work plan.
When the council created the Housing Opportunities Commission in February 2020, the ordinance establishing the group required that members have a variety of backgrounds. The group was to include a developer, realtor, property manager, social service provider, public health professional, financial expert and a renter who lives in student housing.
Between the 11 members of the commission, Allen said all of those requirements were met.
“It’s a great cross-section of the community,” he said.
Crowell, leader of the commission, has a background as a banker, but her most recent endeavor is starting her own business that advises female entrepreneurs.
She said the Housing Opportunities Commission has been working well together and she feels positive about the direction its work is going in.