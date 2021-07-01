EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College’s new president began her job on Thursday, as the previous leader began his retirement.
Sunem Beaton-Garcia, who was chosen for the position in May by the CVTC Board, officially had her first day at the 11th president in the Eau Claire-based technical college’s 109-year history.
“I have been to CVTC about four times since the announcement, but thanks to technology, I feel like I have been here quite a bit,” she said in a news release from the college.
In addition to in-person visits, Beaton-Garcia had attended numerous virtual meetings with people at the campus, including regular conversations with predecessor Bruce Barker.
“It’s felt like ‘mornings with Bruce.’ I grab my favorite morning beverage and we talked on Friday mornings,” Beaton-Garcia said. “I always looked forward to it. They were very informal. It was like talking to a friend. He’s very proud of the college and what has been accomplished over the years.”
Barker has worked at CVTC for 22 years, serving as president for the last 12 years. His last day at work was a short one with a couple of brief meetings, photo opportunities tied to the transition and turning in his building keys, according to the college.
“I handed in everything and now have a retiree parking pass,” Barker said in the news release.
In the weeks leading up to retirement, Barker’s duties included groundbreaking events at two of the college’s major referendum-funded building projects and proposing the 2021-22 budget, which the CVTC Board adopted.
He also helped the new president learn more about the college’s history and background through regular conversations with Beaton-Garcia.
“Our district is so diverse from an economic and geographic standpoint,” Barker said. “It includes suburbs of the Twin Cities on the west and ‘America’s Dairyland’ of rural Wisconsin. We talked a lot about that landscape of the district and the importance of our service to these varying needs.”
Beaton-Garcia also read a book CVTC produced for its 2012 centennial to learn more about the college’s history.
“It’s important to me that I understand where we come from as a college and where we are headed,” she said in the news release.
She’s also looking to learn firsthand about other technical colleges in the state. As part of her first months in office, Beaton-Garcia plans to visit other campuses in the Wisconsin Technical College System.
But her first day in office did include a more mundane, typical way to begin a new job — a standard orientation that CVTC has for its latest employees.
Beaton-Garcia brings more than 12 years of instructional and administrative experience in higher education to CVTC. Previously working at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., she was president of its north campus and interim president of its south campus. She also was vice provost for academic services and academic resources.