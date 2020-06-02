Meadowview Elementary School principal Kurt Madsen will become the newest principal of North High School in Eau Claire in July, replacing Cale Bushman.
Bushman resigned in April to take a position as a high school principal in Wausau, said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent, on Tuesday. Bushman had been principal at the high school since 2018.
Madsen will take up his new position at North on July 1.
Madsen is former dean of students and assistant principal at Memorial High School in Eau Claire, where he worked from 2007 to 2014. He moved to Meadowview as its principal in 2014, Hardebeck said Monday.
His teaching career began in special education. Madsen graduated from UW-Stout in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in vocational rehabilitation and special education, and from Viterbo University in 2007 with a master's degree in educational leadership. He worked at Bangor Middle School as a special education teacher from 2002 to 2007.
"We wish him all the best as he takes on this new leadership responsibility," Hardebeck said Monday.
"It was very hard telling the dedicated and passionate staff at Meadowview I’d be leaving on June 30, but today meeting with the North staff, it was great to see another group of compassionate and passionate educators," Madsen said Monday. "That makes me very excited to be a North Husky."