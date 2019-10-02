After uprooting invasive shrubs in an Eau Claire County park in Tuesday’s rain and chilly temperatures, six young adults are hoping for dry weather ahead.
The six are a crew brought to Eau Claire County in a pilot project tackling an explosion of common buckthorn, an invasive plant, in Lowes Creek County Park.
“It’s just getting worse and worse as it’s spreading,” said Jody Gindt, county parks and forest supervisor. “We’ve done pretty extensive invasive surveys through our county properties, and Lowes Creek is one of the worst properties for invasives.”
Beginning the charge in 2018 with a campaign against buckthorn in the Lowes Creek area were the county Committee on Parks and Forest and Parks and Forest Department.
The committee budgeted $10,000 for 2019 to bring a crew to clear buckthorn from some of the park, which sits in the town of Washington, according to committee documents.
“(We’re) doing some control out there, seeing what kind of effect we can have on the buckthorn,” said Josh Pedersen, county parks and forest director.
Despite budgeting $10,000, the labor, equipment and herbicide will likely only cost $6,500 this year, Pedersen said.
The county is targeting roughly three acres, Pedersen said. How far the crew gets depends on how thickly the invasive plants are growing: “Seeing as it’s something we’ve never really done here before, it’s hard to say how much (will be cleared).”
Hired to clear the plants, WisCorps, a La Crosse-based nonprofit, trains and employs young adults on conservation projects across Wisconsin.
The crew working in Eau Claire this week has worked on bridge restoration and trail projects, said Caroline Kerr, one of the crew’s leaders. After removing buckthorn in Eau Claire County for five days, they’ll head to Stevens Point for a new project.
“We identify it, cut it and drag it out,” said Henry Pfaff, another crew leader, while the corps took a lunch break Wednesday afternoon. “(The park) is pretty thick with it.”
To destroy common buckthorn, smaller plants have to be uprooted by hand, Gindt said. Larger buckthorn trees, with two to five-inch-diameter stems, must be cut, and the stumps treated with chemicals.
The plant can grow up to 25 feet tall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Buckthorn’s shade chokes out native plants, and it holds higher nitrogen in its soil that encourages other invasive plants to grow, Gindt said: “It’s nothing concerning like a disease, but it’s just hard on our forest.”
While buckthorn isn’t a large problem in the county forest, it has a stranglehold on parts of Lowes Creek County Park and other urban park areas, Gindt said.
The shrub spreads by dropping berries, which don’t have any nutritional value for wildlife, Kerr said.
The problem? Destroying buckthorn isn’t a one-time fix.
“Once you do treatment on an area, you do have to come back and continue to treat the area to make sure,” Pedersen said.
The parks and forest committee didn’t request funds for buckthorn removal in its 2020 budget proposal, but the group will likely find out how effective this treatment was in the summer of 2020, Pedersen said.
“I think next year any spot treatment we do will be done with (county) staff,” Pedersen said.
The county was happy to get a WisCorps crew for the project, he said: “Hopefully in the future we can work with them again.”
Park user groups, including bikers, skiers and snowshoers, all support the project, Gindt said.
“We hope to see some results with this, and it’s definitely a start,” he said.