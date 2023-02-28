EAU CLAIRE — A recently opened restaurant won a prized liquor license Tuesday from the city, edging out an established local eatery and a large event venue currently under construction.
The Good Wives, which opened in September at 2161 Eastridge Center, was awarded Eau Claire’s only available combination Class B alcohol license through an 8-3 vote of the City Council.
Co-owner Emily Rieck told the council that the fine dining restaurant was losing business to competitors who already had the ability to serve alcoholic mixed drinks.
“A lot of people are going other places for cocktails before coming here for dinner,” she said. “Ninety percent of the time our bar is pretty empty, which is a bummer.”
With the new license, the restaurant plans to add a cocktail menu to the selection of wine and beer it already serves. The restaurant also will expand hours to capture happy hour business and stay open a little later for people having after-dinner drinks, Rieck said.
Councilman Joshua Miller said he favored giving the license to The Good Wives because it would help out a new restaurant “looking to get a foothold.”
It was competing for the license against a local restaurant that has been in business for four years. Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant had been located in a leased storefront downtown, but then moved to its own building at 2006 Cameron St. last year.
Restaurant owner Sheila Arredondo said the business has had the disadvantage of being the lone Mexican restaurant in Eau Claire to not have a liquor license, which is needed to serve a margarita.
Gaining the license would’ve prompted Silly Serrano to add dinner service, expanding on the breakfast and lunch hours it currently has.
The business’ proven track record as well as the benefit it would get from the liquor license won Councilman Andrew Werthmann’s vote, but no one else joined him.
The third alcohol license applicant — Country Beverages, concessionaire for Country Jam USA — cited how the new event venue facilities being built by the intersection of 20th Avenue and Highway T will benefit the entire Eau Claire economy.
“We believe the license should go to the one that has the highest and best economic impact on the city,” said attorney Brian Nodolf, who represented Country Jam USA at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council President Terry Weld and Councilman Larry Mboga both cited the multi-million-dollar benefit the indoor and outdoor venues will have on Eau Claire when casting their votes in support of granting the license to Country Jam USA.
Nodolf acknowledged that the business owners would be able to afford a reserve Class B alcohol license — though it is considerably costlier — if they didn’t get the cheaper regular license.
“In all candor, if we would be rejected here, we would be seeking a reserve,” Nodolf told the council in response to a question.
Shortly after the council’s decision on Tuesday afternoon, Country Jam General Manager Kathy Wright issued a news release stating the business will indeed apply for that reserve license.
A regular Class B alcohol license costs $600 annually. A reserve license costs $11,600 for the first year and can then be renewed yearly for $600.
The city currently has 25 reserve licenses available. The regular license awarded Tuesday was the only one not already in use by a local business.
That license became available in January when downtown music venue The Metro surrendered it.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• The council unanimously approved a development agreement for Iowa-based Merge Urban Development to create an 81-unit apartment building on top of the new transit transfer center the city is building downtown. The agreement includes $5 million in public incentives the city is providing through a tax increment finance district already established downtown. Should construction prices climb significantly, a clause in the agreement would have the city and developer split those costs with the public sector’s risk limited to $1.8 million.
• Five road projects were approved by the council.