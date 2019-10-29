RICE LAKE — A new $3.8 million bridge on Rice Lake’s Main Street doesn’t appear all that it was cracked up to be.
Or, rather, it is more cracked up than it should be.
The bridge opened Oct. 3 with numerous cracks along the parapets — or cement railings.
Cracks are apparent, too, in the bridge deck, said Jim Anderson, director of Rice Lake Community Services at a recent City Council meeting.
Anderson said the city is appealing to the state Department of Transportation to see that lasting effects are minimized.
Anderson said the contractor, Lunda Construction, used epoxy on the deck cracks, and he is hoping the parapet cracks will be sealed before winter.
DOT Northwest Region project development chief Paul Conlin stated in an email, “The cracks, while undesirable from an aesthetic standpoint, are not a cause for concern from a structural standpoint. We are looking into what can be done to minimize the aesthetic impact of the cracks.”
Anderson said the cracks were visible as soon as the parapet coverings were removed in July, and that he immediately raised concerns with the DOT.
Dan Penzkover, of SEH engineering, said the DOT, contractor and engineers, which included Ayres and Associates, will continue to look at reports on the conditions and materials used in the bridge construction.
Conlin and Anderson both indicated concrete shrinkage likely caused the cracks.
Anderson said the inclusion of fly ash — a by-product of burning coal — might also have been part of the problem. Fly ash is used to reduce costs, and while it might make for harder concrete, it also allows for more shrinkage, Anderson said.
Anderson also questioned whether the workmanship itself could be suspect.
“The trades are suffering,” Anderson said. “This might be the new normal.”
The city of Rice Lake paid 20% of the $3.8 million project, or about $780,000, and the rest was paid through federal funding.