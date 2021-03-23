The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has established a scholarship in honor of Mai Kou Lee, a North High School bilingual educational assistant who died Feb. 25 after a three-year battle with cancer.
The Mai Kou Lee Scholarship Fund will enable future North graduates to pursue post-secondary education, according to the ECPSF.
The preferred recipients of the scholarship are seniors who are Hmong and/or English language learners, "as serving these students was Mai Kou's passion," according to ECPSF.
Lee began working at North as a bilingual education assistant in 2018, and worked there until her death in February. She was also a general school assistant at North in the summers.
“Mai Kou’s transition into our EL team here at North was flawless,” said Monica Pritchard, an English language learning teacher, in a press release from ECPSF. “She made instant connections with our students. They trusted her and responded to her encouragement.”
“Her natural thing was helping people, so the position was a perfect fit for her. The students loved her. We all loved her," said Shino Iwashita, a English language learning teacher, according to ECPSF.
To donate or get more details about the Mai Kou Lee Scholarship Fund, visit the ECPSF website at www.ecpsfound.org or contact ECPSF Executive Director Sarah French at sarahfrench@ecpsfound.org.
Gifts by check can be mailed to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, PO Box 511, Eau Claire, WI 54702.