EAU CLAIRE — Advocates for a new sidewalk leading to UW-Eau Claire say it will boost pedestrian safety, but homeowners in that area question whether it will be used enough to justify the impacts to their properties and wallets.

The addition of sidewalk along the south side of the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue — which has the university campus on one end and State Street on the other — is proposed as part of utility and road reconstruction planned there this summer.

