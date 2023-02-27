EAU CLAIRE — Advocates for a new sidewalk leading to UW-Eau Claire say it will boost pedestrian safety, but homeowners in that area question whether it will be used enough to justify the impacts to their properties and wallets.
The addition of sidewalk along the south side of the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue — which has the university campus on one end and State Street on the other — is proposed as part of utility and road reconstruction planned there this summer.
The Eau Claire City Council is scheduled to vote on that project as well as four others during its 4 p.m. meeting today at City Hall, 203. S. Farwell St. But before that, public hearings were held Monday night on the upcoming roadwork.
Katie Wilson, former chairwoman of the university’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee, said the new sidewalk along Roosevelt Avenue would be important for students and university employees who walk to campus.
“That intersection is a major access point to campus,” she said.
It’s namely used by people who live in the Putnam Heights neighborhood located to the south of campus who use State Street to get to the university. Having the sidewalk on the south side of Roosevelt Avenue — currently there’s just a sidewalk on the north side — would prevent those pedestrians from having to cross numerous lanes of traffic at an intersection that gets busy during rush hour, she said.
But homeowners who would have a sidewalk built several feet into their yards, potentially removing trees in the process, spoke against it.
“To be perfectly blunt, I’m not excited with the idea of having a sidewalk in the middle of my front yard,” Roosevelt Avenue resident Marcus Greatens said.
Furthermore, he asked if the city had numbers of people who do bike or walk the steep State Street hill to justify the need for a sidewalk. That question also came up later in the meeting from Councilman Larry Mboga.
In response, Dave Solberg, city engineer and deputy city manager, said he’d dig up some statistics the city collected a few years ago when State Street underwent construction. He added that while those figures may not speak precisely to pedestrian traffic using Roosevelt Avenue, they could give a general idea.
One person who attested to regularly riding a bike on that route was Peter Hart-Brinson, an associate professor at the university. Biking almost every day to his job, he told the council on Monday night that the trip to work isn’t bad, but the return ride can be dicey.
“Going home is a disaster, depending on what time you go,” Hart-Brinson said.
He advocated for the new sidewalk as a way to make it safer for bikers and walkers.
Homeowner Patrick Batz contended that the entire project could be delayed, bringing a photograph of the street to contend that it’s not deteriorating.
“It would make sense to me to delay replacing he street until its useful life is done pretty much,” he said.
A new arrival to Roosevelt Avenue, Batz said he’s seen his property tax bill go up significantly during the past two years. And the special assessment he’d face to pay his home’s share of the road construction would cost him thousands of dollars.
Eau Claire resident Bob Carr, who lived on Roosevelt Avenue years ago, noted that this is not the first time that a sidewalk has been proposed there.
“That sidewalk has been proposed in the past and shown as not being necessary,” he told the City Council.
During this afternoon’s meeting, the council will be able to decide whether the roadwork should be done this year and if the new sidewalk should be added.