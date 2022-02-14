EAU CLAIRE — A new statewide grant program will offer $1 million in funding for nonprofits to work to attract and retain teachers for Wisconsin school districts, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Monday.
Wisconsin nonprofits can apply for up to $500,000 through the Department of Workforce Development to recruit, train and license teachers. The teachers must meet the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s guidelines for serving low-income and/or urban school districts, Evers’ office said.
The DWD awarded two grants to nonprofits through this program in 2020: One to to recruit, train and mentor 140 new teachers in Milwaukee; and one to recruit, train and coach 32 new teachers in the Madison area, focusing on special education and English learner/bilingual education. Both special education and English learning are areas where teachers are most needed.
Only nonprofits can apply for the grants; applications are due by 3 p.m. March 4, Evers’ office said.
“Our K-12 schools are among the best in the country, and I’m glad to be providing more resources to bring the best and brightest educators into our classrooms,” Evers said in the news release.
During the pandemic Chippewa Valley school officials have said teaching staff are more difficult to find. Area school districts have taken steps to try to attract more teachers and substitute staff.
Several districts have raised wages for substitute teachers and staff in recent months; the Eau Claire school district last year offered a financial incentive for retired teachers to return to classrooms as substitutes.
In a bid to attract more young professionals to rural areas, Evers’ office in December announced that UW-Eau Claire has been awarded a $9.4 million grant. The university is set to use the funding to partner with local school districts and place education and social work students in rural communities.
