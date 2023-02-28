UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building (new)

Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-25 budget proposal includes $231.3 million for construction of a new Science and Health Sciences Building at UW-Eau Claire. In a previous budget the state had put $109 toward the project, but had left the remaining funding for a future year.

 Contributed image

EAU CLAIRE — The final funding needed to build a new science building at UW-Eau Claire made it into Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget.

Local leaders celebrated the inclusion of $231.3 million for the university’s planned Science and Health Science Building, which is slated for a spot on campus where two older dormitories previously stood.

