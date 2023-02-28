EAU CLAIRE — The final funding needed to build a new science building at UW-Eau Claire made it into Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget.
Local leaders celebrated the inclusion of $231.3 million for the university’s planned Science and Health Science Building, which is slated for a spot on campus where two older dormitories previously stood.
“We are grateful and encouraged with today’s news that Gov. Evers is recommending completion funding for the UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said Tuesday in a news release.
In addition to having modern spaces for students from multiple majors to learn, the building also deepens bonds between the university and key local employers.
Mayo Clinic Health System is funding new lab spaces, which is part of its collaborative research partnership with the university.
“Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to the relationship we have forged, and extended for another 10 years, with UW-Eau Claire,” Dr. Rick Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, stated.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also contributing to the new facility with the donation of a high-performance computer array.
The impact the new facility would have on the local business community was highlighted by the leader of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
“As much as this project is critical to UW-Eau Claire fulfilling its educational mission, it’s even more important for the economic impact it will have in the region and the state for our future workforce and for rural healthcare,” said Dave Minor, president and CEO of the local business group.
Though getting the building’s funding in Evers proposal was encouraging to Eau Claire leaders, the project still needs to win over the state Legislature as well. Schmidt’s comments acknowledged the next critical step will be getting the project into the budget that the Joint Committee on Finance will create. Then it will ultimately be up to the Republican-controlled state Legislature to back the project in its budget, which will be sent to Democrat Evers’ to sign into law in upcoming months.
State politicians from the Chippewa Valley on both sides of the political aisle have supported the project.
“We are looking forward to getting this done,” state Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said in a news release. “There are workforce needs that this building will help address, and the Legislature will do our part to help lend support where we can.”
State Sen. Jeff Smith and state Rep. Jodi Emerson, both Democrats from Eau Claire, together issued a statement backing the project.
“With this investment, UW-Eau Claire can be the premier health sciences university in the Midwest. We’re supportive of this project, and excited to see the great things UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic can accomplish with this new and much-needed facility,” they wrote in their joint letter.
The new building is set to replace the university’s aging science building.
“Phillips Hall was constructed in 1963 with an addition completed in 1968, has reached the end of its useful life and does not meeting building code, safety, or structural requirements necessary for a viable facility,” Evers proposal stated.
Though the building’s infrastructure did get some renovations about 20 years ago, those systems have continued to go downhill and upkeep needed for the aging facility has increased.
“In terms of the overall UW-Eau Claire operating budget impacts, Phillips Hall remains the most expensive building to maintain and the least efficient building to operate,” stated the budget proposal.
After the new building is complete, the old science hall will be razed. The cleared land will then be turned partly into parking and the rest will become green space, according to the proposed budget.