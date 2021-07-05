EAU CLAIRE — The first impression that potential UW-Eau Claire students and their parents used to get of campus was starting at brick kiosk to get directions on where to go next.
Teenagers and their parents then searching for a building to start their tour of a campus they’d never seen before was not uncommon to see.
But that changes today (Tuesday) as campus tours will now start from the newly opened Flesch Family Welcome Center, a $5.5 million donor-funded building intended to provide people with a better introduction to UW-Eau Claire.
“This is their first impression of campus and it shows we care about visitors, we care about alumni,” said Michele Olson, director of stewardship and planned giving at the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
Located on the edge of campus along Roosevelt Avenue, the new building has more parking around it and is easier to find than other spots on campus where tours previously started.
And a focal point of the new building is a large presentation room on the second floor that can accommodate up to 100 people. With floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the heart of campus, it serves as a spot for visitors to get a panoramic view of buildings where classes, university events, student services and employee offices are located.
“It gives a wow factor to people coming who are unfamiliar to UW-Eau Claire,” Olson said. “It’s a great starting point that makes their visiting experience easy.”
Previously the site of the old welcome kiosk and three homes the university owned, construction of the Flesch Center began in spring 2020. It proved to be fortuitous timing as it happened before construction prices spiked in fall and earlier this year.
“Given what’s going on now, the budget would’ve been blown for sure,” Olson said when asked if the project would’ve had a later start.
Construction finished in early June and employees began moving into offices there on June 10. Foundation staff, admissions employees and the alumni office all are moving into the Flesch Center from their previous quarters in the Schofield Hall administrative building.
Schofield Hall, the building that started the campus in 1916, is an important part of UW-Eau Claire’s history, but Olson said the lack of parking around it and its location at the center of campus made it difficult for visitors to find.
In addition to offices and rooms to receive tour groups, the welcome center has conference room and can also host smaller gatherings such as luncheons and meetings with alumni.
One of the amenities inside the building was sponsored by several of the employees who have been working mothers.
Unable to find a nice spot to nurse while in Schofield Hall, they pooled their money to put $10,000 toward a mother’s room in the new building.
“We felt strongly that room should be there, be nice and comfortable for people,” Olson said.
Some employees have already begun working from the Flesch Center since last month, but others have continued to work remotely as they did during the pandemic. However, campus has set a date of Aug. 1 to return to full capacity in its spaces in preparation for a regular fall semester of in-person classes.
Grand opening events are being planned for the Flesch Center, Olson said. An open house for people on campus will happen at the end of August when the new semester begins. Showcasing the new building to the community, donors and alumni will happen in October in conjunction with the university’s Homecoming celebration.