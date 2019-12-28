A new display at Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville shows the challenges that troops faced in winter months, whether it was a battle in the Revolutionary War or the Korean War.
“The Winter in the Military” display fills a barn building and is now open. The exhibit will be open daily, except New Year’s Day, through Jan. 29.
Theresa Hebert, museum and education coordinator, came up with the idea for the exhibit.
“The combat events through history, they all took place, at some point, in the winter,” Hebert said. “We wanted to show some of the conditions that were lived in, and fought in.”
The displays highlight challenges that soldiers faced in wars across U.S. history, including:
• A hut from the Revolutionary War, including soldiers’ bunks.
• A World War I trench that is wide and allows visitors to walk through it.
• A bombed-out radio shack from World War II.
• Winter-themed exhibits from the Korean War.
While the display is open daily, an open house event is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, where many of the volunteers who constructed the displays will be present, and a historian will be available to share thoughts about the challenges that soldiers faced.
Hebert said she began compiling the pieces and donated items three months ago, with most of the construction work happening on-site in the final week before opening.
“We’ve got some pretty nice displays that were created by volunteers,” Hebert said. “We have to construct on-site, so we had some pretty long days. This is so unique.”
Hebert particularly likes the heavy focus on the Korean War displays, which has historically been a good draw to the Highgrounds.
The display is family-friendly, she added.
“We try to keep it lighter during the holidays, but it does show the reality of wars,” she said. “It’s appropriate for grade-school kids on up.”
The entire display is wheel-chair accessible, including the World War I trench.
The Highground sits on a 155-acre parcel near U.S. 10 near Neillsville, and it features multiple military displays that are open all year long.
Hebert said attendance is usually sparse in winter months, so she hopes the new exhibit is a draw.
“I think some of the most beautiful times to visit is in the winter,” she said.