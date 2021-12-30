Here are some facts, schedules and other information you might want to know for the 2022 New Year’s Day holiday weekend:
Weather forecast
The three-day New Year’s weekend will offer little or no precipitation but below normal temperatures. Friday and New Year’s Day will feature cloudy skies and highs in the upper teens and single digits, respectively. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 9 degrees.
Celebration
The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road, will host a New Year’s Family Party from 5 to 8:30 p.m. today.
Family-oriented activities will be offered including face painting, prizes, inflatables, DJ entertainment and limo rides from Cody Limousines.
A balloon drop will be held at 8 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person. Children under age three are admitted free.
For more information call the center at 715-552-1200 or visit ymca-cv.org.
Travel
Common sense is the rule for people celebrating during the New Year’s holiday.
AAA of Wisconsin offers tips: Insist on seat belt use for everyone in your vehicle; don’t drink and drive; if you drink, use a designated driver; watch for changing weather conditions; drive at speeds appropriate for traffic and weather conditions; and be patient.
Gasoline prices entering 2022 will be much higher than what they were entering 2021. The average statewide price for gas is $2.98 a gallon, which is 13 cents lower than last month but 85 cents higher than last New Year’s.
For Wisconsin road conditions, call 511. The report can also be accessed at 511wi.gov.
Government
The Eau Claire County Courthouse is closed today and Friday. Courthouses in Chippewa and Dunn counties are closed Friday.
City halls in Eau Claire and Menomonie are closed Friday. Chippewa Falls City Hall is closed today and Friday. Altoona City Hall is open until 11:30 a.m. Friday and closed on Monday.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is closed on Saturday.
Financial institutions
Financial institutions with personal service will be closed New Year’s Day.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday and will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Football
In the NFL, the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
The college football playoff semifinal games will be on Friday. Alabama plays Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. and Michigan plays Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Both games are on ESPN.
The Wisconsin Badgers play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl at 9:30 p.m. today on ESPN.
Five college bowl games will be played on New Year’s Day:
Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon, ABC; Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State, noon, ESPN; Rose Bowl, Ohio State vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, 7:45 p.m., ESPN.
