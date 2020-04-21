Minutes after her swearing-in on the Eau Claire City Council, Mai Xiong competed for and won spots on two groups involved in local affordable housing policies.
Xiong, who won an at-large seat on the council in the election earlier this month, garnered enough support from her new colleagues at a Tuesday afternoon meeting to beat veteran council members for spots on the Housing Authority and Housing Opportunities Commission.
“Affordable housing is a passion of mine,” Xiong said, citing her experience with programs aiding homeowners, renters and homeless prevention.
In a 6-5 vote of the council, Xiong edged out Councilman Andrew Werthmann, who had written the legislation that created the city’s Housing Opportunities Commission in January.
“It’s something I have been passionate about in terms of a council member and being one of the authors of the ordinance that created this,” Werthmann said when pitching himself as a member of the commission.
One council member will serve on the new commission with the remaining 10 seats being filled by city residents with a variety of expertise and experiences when it comes to housing.
Xiong also gained the support of the majority of the council in a 7-4 vote for the seat on the board of directors for the Eau Claire Housing Authority. She beat out Councilman John Lor, who has been in that position since he joined the council in April 2019.
Xiong’s hot streak ran out, though, when it came time to name a City Council representative to the board for Eau Claire’s Revolving Loan Fund.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson made the case that her experience working with business ventures through the governing board of the Chippewa Valley Innovation Center gave her an interest in how city loan programs can help small businesses.
Xiong cited her background in managing microloan funds herself and a desire to help ensure the city’s loans get used to help small businesses around Eau Claire.
A 7-4 vote of the council gave Christopherson the seat on the group that oversees the city’s Revolving Loan Fund.
During Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, council members selected spots on 18 committees, commissions and boards where at least one of the city’s elected officials serve alongside other community members.
That meeting began with the swearing in of Xiong and council President Terry Weld. Xiong won a two-year term on the council during this month’s election, and Weld earned a three-year term.
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle was elected to another one-year term as council vice president during Tuesday’s meeting through a unanimous vote of the council. This will be Emmanuelle’s second year as vice president. The vice president presides over meetings when the president is unable to attend.