EAU CLAIRE — The unlikely long-term relationship between Eau Claire and a poor village in southwest Nicaragua is about to come to an end.
In this case, the separation is a good thing because it means a trade school started 15 years ago in Cárdenas, Nicaragua — thanks to a big boost from Eau Claire — is self-sufficient.
"It's neat to see that it's going to keep going and hopefully grow," said Jeff White, an Eau Claire resident who is a member of the board of directors for Projects for People, the nonprofit organization that established the school in 2005.
The effort started with Jeff's brother Dean White, a 1963 Regis High School graduate who was introduced to the poverty-stricken region of Nicaragua when he and his wife, Ann, volunteered at an orphanage there in 2002.
After seeing the need, Dean pursued the school concept because he wanted to go beyond charity and do something to help residents help themselves. The school, which provides training in computer operation, woodworking, small business, hair styling, sewing, English and other skills, is named Escuela San Miguel, which translates to St. Michael School. It's named after Jeff and Dean's brother Mike White, a former North High School assistant principal who died in November 2003 from a rare blood disorder.
Eau Claire area residents accounted for a significant portion of the more than $750,000 in donations that have supported the school and thus played a big role in its success, Jeff White said. The Chippewa Valley also chipped in with many donations of supplies, including a shipment of youth baseball uniforms and equipment in 2011 that generated broad smiles and friendly competition.
While Dean, who died in 2012, was devoted to helping the school, he always knew one day it would have to become independent and be led entirely by community members.
That milestone will become official when Projects for People sunsets before the end of 2020, according to a recent letter to donors from Anthony White, board president and Dean's nephew.
"While this will be our last communication, it is by no means the end of what Dean White began almost two decades ago in a place none of us had heard of," wrote Anthony White, a North High School graduate.
So far, more than 1,500 students have attended classes at Escuela San Miguel. The school became a certified Nicaraguan learning institution, with its diplomas recognized nationwide, and graduates have seized new opportunities once considered out of reach for a population that had never known anything other than subsistence farming and scarcity.
The facility launched as strictly a vocational school that taught trades, but it has evolved to offer four years of elementary school as well as computer training for children and adults. At one point the school offered the only internet service in that part of the world.
"All of a sudden the people there went from not having electricity to having access to the world on a keyboard," Jeff White said.
While letting go is somewhat bittersweet because of the family's close ties with the school, Jeff White said he is proud of all the project has accomplished and optimistic about its future.
With so many challenges, he wasn't always so confident the school would survive on its own.
But witnessing residents' pride in the school fuels his confidence, said Jeff White, who has visited the site about twice a year since the building opened until the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his travel plans in 2020. He noted that some graduates have even made financial donations or returned to the school to teach the next generation of students.
"I really think they're going to make it," he said. "It's exciting."