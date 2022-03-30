EAU CLAIRE — Charter Bank is set to become part of Green Bay-based Nicolet National Bank in a $158 million merger slated to close later this year.
Parent companies of both banks — Nicolet Bankshares and Charter Bankshares — announced the impending merger on Wednesday in a joint news release.
Brenda Johnson, chairwoman of Charter Bankshares, stated the local bank’s leadership was very deliberate in deciding on a bank to merge with.
“We made it clear that we wanted a partner that would value our communities and employees and help our customers grow and prosper,” she stated. “We specifically sought Nicolet out as a merger partner because of their commitment and proven track record of doing just that.”
Nicolet National Bank was founded in 2000 and has been growing with the help of mergers and acquisitions, including several in the past decade. The bank has branches in northeast and central Wisconsin, the upper peninsula of Michigan and Northern Michigan.
At the end of 2021, Nicolet had $7.7 billion in assets, which included $1.4 billion in assets gained through acquisition of County Bancorp in December, according to the company’s year-end financial report.
Despite Nicolet’s larger size, Jeff Halloin, CEO of Charter Bankshares, said there are similarities between the markets the two merging institutions serve and their shared values.
“While Nicolet is certainly a bigger bank than we are with great resources that come with added size, they don’t think like a big bank,” Halloin said in a news release. “Local still matters to them just as it does to us, and we are confident that will resonate here.”
Charter Bank, which was founded in 1980 and headquartered in Eau Claire, has $1.1 billion in assets. Its main office is at 1010 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, and it has three other branch locations. Those other branches are located in Chetek and Minnesota cities of Chaska and Chanhassen, which are in the Twin Cities metro area.
Charter Bank has also purchased land for a new branch planned in Lake Hallie, but now Nicolet will take over that building project.
Nicolet already does have a loan production office in Eau Claire at 3603 N. Hastings Way, which was gained through last year’s County Bancorp acquisition. That building will close and service for those loans will be consolidated into Charter Bank’s main office in Eau Claire as part of the merger, according to the news release.
Acquiring Charter Bank will be the farthest west that Nicolet has expanded its territory. An investor presentation on Nicolet’s website explains the merger will not only make it a “lead local” bank in Eau Claire, but also give it an initial entry into the Twin Cities banking market.
Boards of directors for both banking companies unanimously approved the merger. The merger is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of this year.
Paul Kohler, president and CEO of Charter Bank, will become leader of Nicolet National Bank’s western Wisconsin and Twin Cities markets, according to terms of the merger. Nicolet also expects to appoint Johnson to the board of directors of Nicolet Bankshares and Nicolet National Bank when the merger is completed.
Charter Bank customers are still to continue banking as usual with their current checks, debit and credit cards bearing the bank’s name. Nicolet will be contacting Charter Bank customers with more information about the transition.