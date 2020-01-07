Following are contested races for area city and village seats in the April 7 general election, or seats where an incumbent is not running:
Augusta
Mayor: Jason Tepaske; incumbent Delton Thorson not seeking re-election.
Second Ward: Delton Thorson; incumbent Sondra Larson not seeking re-election.
Elk Mound
Three village trustee seats: Greg Kipp (I), Paula Turner (I), Cynthia Abraham; incumbent Rebecca Livingston not seeking re-election.
Mondovi
Third Ward: No candidates filed; incumbent Greg Bauer not seeking re-election.
Stanley
Mayor: Alan Haas; incumbent Norm Christianson is not seeking re-election.
First Ward: Mark Fitzsimmons, Jesse Salcido; incumbent Jesse Frey is not seeking re-election.
Second Ward: James Schultze (I), Kevin Hendrickson.
Third Ward: No candidates; incumbent Lance Johnson is not seeking re-election.
Fourth Ward: No candidates; the seat is currently vacant.