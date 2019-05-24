Three months after Dad’s bone cancer diagnosis, he goes off his pain meds to see if he really needs them. Why would a 93-year-old worry about opioid addiction? Because he watches the news. After a day, his pain is so bad he can barely walk.
Now his plan is to take a pill every six hours, starting at 5 a.m. He needs an alarm.
“Get me the yellow one next to my bed,” he tells me. “Please.” I bring his clock radio, a gift from one of his eight kids in the 1980’s, maybe me.
“No.” I bring a small white one I used in grade school.
“No. Yellow,” he barks. He’s crabby today, which means he’s in pain. I ask, “How are you feeling?”
“Fine,” he grumbles.
“If you can’t walk, we can’t keep you home,” I say gently. We’ve had this conversation before.
He looks straight ahead. “I know.”
I am the one to whom he can show his anger and frustration. If he needs anything, he calls me. Something funny happens, or another relative dies, he calls me. This is an honor, though some days also a weight.
Today I bring groceries. I won’t joke about nearly putting back his bananas: too green for a nonagenarian with cancer. I finally bring him the right alarm clock, one from his working days — three decades ago — with the old-fashioned pin you pull to set it. I put his alarm on the side table next to his lift chair, where he spends close to 20 hours a day. He can’t climb into his bed anymore.
“Not yellow,” I say, “but I bet this is the one you want?” This dingy alarm probably was white, in 1959, back when he had a 4:30 a.m. wake up for the Soo Line Railroad. I plug it in. The cord is most likely a fire hazard, but I don’t have the patience for that battle right now. And it barely reaches this table.
“You’re not going to be able to hear it,” I say.
“Yes, I will.”
“Maybe we can get an extension cord, so at least you can pick it up and turn it off when you’re in your chair. Or we can put it on the other side?”
“It’s fine as it is.”
“You won’t be able to see it.”
“Don’t worry about it.” His tone is testy.
I set the alarm for five o’clock and pull the pin. Just having this relic in my hands, all I can think is how he pulled the pin out at bedtime and then pushed the pin in before dawn and his life passed by.
Pull the pin and lay there. Carry one baby to the crib, come back and make another.
Push the pin in. Work 12 hours. Wolf down supper. Yell at a kid — “you should be ashamed of yourself,” a line Dad likely learned from his own father — then Boy Scouts or a church meeting or both. Drive another kid to basketball practice. Pick one up from choir.
Pull the pin and lay there. Contemplate the house taxes coming due, sick kids, how to pay for another daughter’s wedding. Your mortality is years away.
Did Dad pull the pin like a fire extinguisher or like a grenade? I’ll never know. We talk about grocery store ads and pain levels, about another dead guy with a too-long obituary.
I teach first-year university students, and when I cover life management I show two ways of looking at time — lower and upper case — with film clips from “Dead Poets Society.” “The first 20 problems at the end of chapter one are due tomorrow,” drones an unnamed chemistry teacher (an example of “time”). “Make your lives extraordinary,” chimes Robin Williams’ Mr. Keating (a model for “TIME”). While some 18-year-olds may not understand, my hope is some will.
Writer Annie Dillard says more about that balance between daily life and a lifetime: “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. What we do with this hour, and that one, is what we are doing. . . . A schedule is a peace and a haven set into the wreck of time . . . Each day is the same, so you remember the series afterward as a blurred and powerful pattern.”
I can hear Dad’s ancient clock, annoyingly loud ticking that only a partially deaf man could sleep through. He says, “I want my alarm set for the morning. Don’t pull the pin.” He’s impatient; I’m messing with his project.
The next day, a blizzard keeps me home. I phone Dad to tell him I’m waiting to be plowed out. He hears best on speaker, so my voice fills his living room and reverberates back to me.
“How’d your alarm work?” I shout from my own living room five miles away.
He chuckles. “Well I tell you what. Not so good. You put it by my bad ear. I couldn’t hear it.”
That’s a surprise, I don’t say. “Did you get your pain pill on time?”
“I woke up on my own. The alarm went off, but it didn’t wake me.”
I say, “With an extension cord, we can put the clock on the side with your good ear.” When did I get to be such a fixer?
“Yeah, let’s try that later,” he says. I can hear in his voice: he’s feeling better. “I put my clock in a metal pan.”
I laugh. He explains, “When I was in my little cabin I slept through my alarm so many times I was afraid I’d get fired. I put that alarm clock in a tin pie plate back then so I’d hear it better. I tried it last night.”
I laugh some more at Dad’s trick from 1947. “That’s genius,” I say. “I still think you should try the clock radio. You can turn the radio up as loud as you want. That will wake you. We could set it to the polka station.”
My husband mouths: “He’ll wake up dancing.”
I say to Dad, “Bruce says to tell you: if you use the clock radio you could wake up dancing.” In my head I hear “Beer Barrel Polka,” one of Dad’s favorites. “We’ve got the blues on the run . . . .”
Dad chuckles some more. “Ya, I guess I could.”
Sometimes dealing with my father is like interacting with a stubborn 12-year-old. He needs to figure things out on his own. Sometimes it’s like caring for my three-year-old, dopey and charming and with such a ferocious love between us that I want to stop time. There’s no pin to push or pull for that.
Note: Joe See approved this column before he died on April 27. He used his old alarm clock until the last week of his life.
