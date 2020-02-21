No injuries were reported in a fire late Friday afternoon at an apartment building at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Menomonie Street.
Eau Claire Fire Department crews responded to the fire at 4:48 p.m. at 902 Menomonie St. and deemed it under control around 6 p.m.
When they arrived, firefighters found an active fire on the second floor of the five-unit building and were able to contain damage to the second floor and attic, said Battalion Chief Brian Toonen.
Firefighters also helped a family rescue a pet turtle from one of the apartments, Toonen said.
No damage estimate was immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.