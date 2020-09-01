CHIPPEWA FALLS — A local public library will no longer require appointments for patrons starting next week, making it easier to stop in to rent a book while other COVID-19 precautions remain in place.
The limit of 10 patrons in the Chippewa Falls Public Library at any given time will be maintained, but people looking to enter the building will no longer need to schedule a time in advance.
"It's going to kind of be like stores where they have someone at the front door," library director Joe Niese said about controlling the number of people in the building.
Previously, people would sign up for 50-minute time slots to use the Chippewa Falls library, but Niese said some only needed a few minutes in the building to pick up materials and check out. That prompted the library to consider jettisoning the appointment system when it is increasing its hours for fall.
“We’re also thinking that if we have more open hours that patronage would be spread out,” he said.
Whether or not a time limit would still apply to patrons when the scheduling system goes away on Tuesday has not yet been decided.
Other area libraries are also changing the availability of their in-person services this month to allow more flexibility for patrons while also working to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Altoona Public Library is expanding its in-person hours next week, but keeping an appointment system in place.
“We’re trying to accommodate demand while being mindful of public health concerns,” said Alyson Jones, the library's director.
Since mid-July, Altoona's library had let patrons inside on two days a week but that will change to six days a week after Labor Day. Capacity had been limited to seven patrons per hour, but that will increase to 10 next week.
At the same time, the Altoona library will cease curbside service and instead offer short "grab-and-go" appointments where people can pick up their reserved materials inside the building.
While customers have appreciated the convenience of books delivered to them as they wait curbside, Jones said continuing that service would become onerous for librarians as the building gets busier and outdoor weather becomes colder.
“We’re trying to recognize the weather will change,” she said.
Curbside service is continuing at the Chippewa Falls library, but will require appointments starting next week. L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire intends to continue offering its curbside service, which is available in the covered parking lot outside the building's lower level.
Eau Claire's public library will be raising its capacity later this month for in-person services, but still require people to schedule their visit.
On the week of Sept. 14, the current 10-person limit on people allowed in for browsing will be raised to 25 patrons. Those appointments will remain for hourlong time slots.
The Eau Claire library also has been scheduling separate 75-minute appointments for visitors to use public computers in the building. The capacity for those is going from five people at a time to 10.
Since L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library reopened its doors to patrons on July 1, director Pamela Westby said people have been reserving time slots to use the building.
"There's definitely a demand," she said.
On some days, she said people have gone to the library's front door to ask staff if any other patrons missed their appointments, hoping for a last-minute opening in the schedule to get time inside the building.
While the capacity is increasing to help people reserve the times they want, Westby said that reserving an appointment will still be required for public health reasons. Knowing who was in the building at a certain time would help with contact tracing in the event that a patron tests positive for COVID-19.
Westby said the library has been consulting with local health officials and is basing its decisions on indicators of coronavirus activity in the community.
“We’re watching the statistics from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and trying to be mindful and smart about that, too,” she said.
Area libraries closed in mid-March when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. In late April and early May, curbside pickup programs began, allowing patrons to get materials they reserved online while waiting in their cars outside of local libraries. Libraries reopened their doors during summer with reduced capacities, time limits, appointment systems and shorter hours in place.