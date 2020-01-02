MEDFORD -- A man suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds Wednesday, and another man has been arrested in the case.
According to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office:
At 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the report of a stabbing at the Birds’ Nest Tavern in Rib Lake. The caller reported that an injured man was still there but the suspect had left the scene.
Deputies observed blood on the street and at the entrance of the tavern. Upon entering the tavern, deputies found the stabbing victim alert with several rags held to his chest and stomach. The victim said he had been stabbed by Andrew J. Eisner, 29, of Rib Lake. The victim was transported to Aspirus Hospital Medford for treatment.
Preliminary investigation finds the victim and Eisner were acquaintances and had been arguing earlier. Both men also had been drinking alcohol. During the argument there was also a minor physical altercation between the two men. Later the victim went outside the tavern to smoke a cigarette. While outside smoking, Eisner approached the victim, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed about seven times in the chest and stomach. The victim was treated for his injuries "and is expected to be fine," the release says.
Eisner was arrested without incident and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond for aggravated battery with intent to do substantial bodily harm.