Affordable housing advocates spoke Monday in support of a large proposed housing development, which would create 536 units for rent on Eau Claire’s northwest corner.
Leaders of the affordable housing committee with local social justice group JONAH voiced their approval Monday night of developer S.C. Swiderski’s plans for apartment buildings and townhomes along the North Crossing.
“This development in this spot makes sense,” Judi Moseley said during the public hearing on the project in front of the Eau Claire City Council.
Moseley, who is a real estate agent, praised the Mosinee-based developer for working with neighbors in the area and planning something specifically for the Eau Claire market.
S.C. Swiderski bought the 108-acre parcel of land on the south side of the North Crossing, across from Menards’ corporate headquarters, four years ago and has been working on plans to develop it since then.
A 2017 proposal for a more densely packed project with 12 apartment buildings was rejected by the city. That incarnation of the project would’ve had 618 apartments on just half of the land.
But the developer’s current proposal that is seeking the City Council’s rezoning approval at today’s 4 p.m. meeting is less dense and has more variety. The 536 units would be spread across the entire site using seven different building types. Six acres would be reserved for twin homes to be built in the future, near an existing neighborhood of single-family houses.
Jacqui McElroy, S.C. Swiderski’s business development manager, said the plans were the product of research into growing demand for rental housing in Eau Claire for people of different income levels.
“Our specialty is workforce housing, so we’re trying to do that middle price-point,” she said.
The development would include some upscale units, but the majority — 388 apartments — would have rents affordable to people making 60% to 120% of the county’s median household income, according to the developer’s proposal.
Susan Wolfgram, the other co-chairwoman of the affordable housing advocacy group, said she would prefer that some of the new rental units be priced so lower-income residents could afford them. But she still urged the City Council to approve the rezoning request today to allow the development to proceed.
The project will be built in phases over several years, McElroy said, and is expected to be the company’s hub in western Wisconsin, where its nearest projects are currently in Rice Lake.
Other business
Also during Monday night’s City Council meeting:
• UW-Eau Claire students Gary Garvin and Stephanie Hoeksema spoke in support of an anti-racism resolution that is slated for a vote today.
• Intended to bring in more input on the 2020 city budget before it goes to a vote next month, a public hearing on Monday night attracted nobody from the general public. There will be another public hearing on the budget on Nov. 11, and it is scheduled for approval the following day.