EAU CLAIRE — Charlee Wilder of Eau Claire didn’t think she’d walk in North High School’s graduation ceremony this spring.
She’d kept pushing through a pandemic, a rocky home life, night school and two weeks in a hospital in the Twin Cities in the middle of an uncertain fall semester.
But after working and taking evening classes to ensure she finished her high school career, Wilder, 18, graduated with her class on Friday.
“It’s pretty crazy,” the North senior said a few days before her graduation ceremony. “I’d accepted that I wasn’t going to graduate from a real school — graduate from an alternative school or get my GED (instead). And here I am.”
In addition to the pandemic, 2020 was a difficult year for Wilder. Her mother has been incarcerated several times and wasn’t present, and a serious accident in late November interrupted Wilder’s senior year and sent her to the hospital.
While clearing out a bedroom in November, Wilder went outdoors to place a cardboard box on a small fire, not knowing there was a spray paint can inside the box. The paint can exploded onto her upper body. Wilder was badly burned, and had to be airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities.
She spent two weeks in the hospital’s burn unit, thankful for her medical care but describing the experience as “very lonely and hard.”
“You’re an adult now and you have to make your own decisions, and you’re alone and you can only see people for an hour because of COVID,” Wilder remembered. “It was really excruciating pain.”
After Charlee was discharged from the hospital in early December, North High School counselor Justine Hildebrandt — who’s known Charlee since she was a first-year student at North — said she knew it was crucial that Charlee get the support she needed to stay in school and finish her final semester.
“I knew, since her freshman year, that graduation was something she really wanted,” Hildebrandt said. “With COVID, I think she was very concerned that graduation wasn’t going to be a reality.”
The pandemic made socializing with friends difficult and worsened Wilder’s depression. She struggled when some of her classes at North went virtual, and she found herself needing to put in extra work for remedial night classes to catch up — but she says she’s thrilled to graduate on time.
“I didn’t think I was going to do it,” Wilder said. “I’m not one to be good at school … but I just kept going. I pretty much had to do two years of school in one.”
Wilder has mostly recovered, calling herself lucky. She’s now living with a longtime family friend.
Wilder credits Hildebrandt with pushing her, helping her and encouraging her to focus on long-awaited graduation.
“After working in education for over 20 years, Charlee is someone who will forever stick in my mind,” Hildebrandt said. “She’s a young lady who, despite her circumstances, has such an incredible spirit and fight for life.”
As for the future, Wilder knows she wants to stay in Eau Claire for some time to care for the family friend who she lives with.
Wilder hopes to attend post-high school education to become a nail technician, perhaps starting this fall.
But for the time being: “I want to get a job and make my own money for a while,” Wilder said.
Hildebrandt said she’s deeply touched and honored to have been a part of Wilder’s life at North.
“I’m just really in awe of her,” Hildebrandt said. “She’s someone who will forever be in my mind and in my heart.”