A North High School social studies teacher has been arrested by the Menomonie Police Department for possession of child pornography, the Eau Claire school district announced Friday.
Because of a "substantial relationship between the charge and Williams' position," the teacher has been suspended without pay, the district said in a news release Friday afternoon.
The district said it had been informed that no Eau Claire school district students were involved.
Counselors will be available to speak with students via phone or videoconference, said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson in a letter to parents.
Students who need help should call the Student Services Department at 715-852-6603 or email Student Services Department Chair Justine Hildebrandt at jhildebrandt2@ecasd.us for an appointment, Johnson said.
The district also said in the news release:
"Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share at this time. However, we want to reiterate that our first and most important responsibility is the safety of our students. We will continue to ensure they have the appropriate support they need moving forward. Please direct all questions to the Menomonie Police Department."