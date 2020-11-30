MENOMONIE — A North High School teacher has been charged in Dunn County Court with possessing images of child pornography.
Todd P. Williams, 59, of Menomonie was charged Wednesday in Dunn County Court with seven felony charges of possession of child pornography.
Williams, a social studies and Japanese teacher at North, was suspended without pay because of a “substantial relationship between the charge and Williams’ position,” the Eau Claire school district announced Friday in a news release.
No Eau Claire school district students were involved, the district said.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 3, 2019, the Menomonie Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s tip line, indicating that on April 8, 2019, multiple images that may have been child pornography were uploaded from an email address associated with an IP address that was linked to Williams’ Menomonie address.
On Feb. 27, a subpoena of internet records confirmed that the email address was linked to Williams’ address.
Search warrants were suspended due to COVID-19 at that time, according to the criminal complaint.
On Nov. 13, while executing a search warrant, law enforcement officers seized a computer and several thumb drives from Williams’ Menomonie residence, and a cell phone from Williams.
Thirty-six images believed to be child pornography were found on the computer, and other images of child pornography were found on a thumb drive, according to the complaint.
Records from the computer showed that Williams had conversations online with several users about having sexual contact with teenage boys, according to the complaint.
Williams’ initial appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15 via Zoom.