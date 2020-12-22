EAU CLAIRE — Instead of their traditional staff holiday potluck on Tuesday, North High School teachers decided that the coronavirus pandemic merited a different kind of celebration.
North staff and teachers spent Tuesday night handing out holiday meals to their students and their families.
The idea to buy meals for their students instead of holding a staff potluck came from Ron Parks, a math teacher at North, who proposed the idea in November.
“Retirees always come, and everybody joins in,” said Marjorie Craemer, a North math teacher. “It’s a lovely time of sharing our community, and we can’t do that this year. Ron said, ‘What could we do instead?’”
Staff jumped on the idea with enthusiasm, Craemer said. About 120 of the school’s staffers donated a total of $1,120, and figured they could buy just over 200 meals.
Eau Claire barbecue restaurant Red Coal BBQ offered to make the meals — a ham dinner with traditional fixings — and chip in another 50 dinners for free.
“They’re donating some of the meals, and they also gave us a really good deal,” Craemer said Tuesday. “We’re so grateful to be partnering with them. We have 260 meals to hand out tonight.”
With students and parents forming a drive-thru, staffers handed out the dinners at North on Tuesday night.
“It’s been a difficult year for everybody, and I felt this was a pretty awesome opportunity to join with the teachers at North to provide a quality meal for those who might not be able to have a nice Christmas meal,” said Red Coal BBQ co-owner Brian Moskiewicz.
North staffers are glad to support their students with food during the pandemic, Craemer said.
“It’s heart-wrenching for every teacher in the district, not just at North,” Craemer said. “Every teacher is worried for their students and worried for their families … it’s so important to us that the people we serve are thriving. So many people aren’t.”
The high school’s staff is a tight-knit group with a tradition of volunteering in the community, Craemer added: “We are a staff that loves and takes care of each other, and we love and take care of our students.”