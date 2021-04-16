EAU CLAIRE — North High School students Tyler Geroux and Braeden Hesselman, wearing masks and protective gear, painted a car fender bright blue Friday morning at North’s automotive shop.
Instead of painting outdoors, the students used the North auto shop’s newest addition: a state-of-the-art paint booth equipped for quickly painting vehicle parts.
The booth is a partnership between the Eau Claire school district and the Osseo-based manufacturing company Global Finishing Solutions.
North’s new paint booth is the largest and most high-end booth in the district, said Doug Devine, a North technology education teacher.
“The beautiful thing about this partnership with GFS is we are exposing students to an area that’s become huge,” Devine said Friday at a demonstration of the new booth. “Auto collision and finishing is not something that’s going to become less (prevalent) anytime soon.”
North students will bring in their own materials to work on in the auto shop, Devine said.
“The students bring their own vehicles in here to work on, so if there’s something they want to try to paint, it’s going to be available to them,” he said.
Before the new paint booth was installed at North, GFS tested the booth’s airflow and lighting; the booth meets quality standards, the company said.
“We have certain paint booths across the district, but nothing like this,” Devine said. “This is full-scale, industrial-size, and as far as I know it’s the only one we have.”
“Being able to partner with Eau Claire North High School to provide these kids with a safe environment (to paint) is something we truly take pride in,” added Lance Watkins, GFS senior territory manager, on Friday at the school.
Devine said the new paint booth will help North students get familiar with the automotive industry before graduating.
“There are more and more cars on the road every day … a lot of people are driving very high-tech cars, and somebody’s got to do the work,” Devine said. “The problem is we’re getting less and less people exposed to this.”
Students are “excited to test this out and learn,” said Mike Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent.