EAU CLAIRE — In November 2020, North High School student Kong Thao waited in the Mayo Clinic lobby. Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, she wasn’t allowed in the room when her brother, Seng, was given the heartbreaking news that he has brain tumor.
She had a hunch, though.
Thao and her family moved to Wisconsin from Thailand when she was around 6 months old. When her parents, who speak little English, needed help translating at Seng’s multitude of appointments over the next 1½ years, Thao had no other option than to be in the room.
Thao, the fifth child of eight siblings, missed days of school to attend Seng’s appointments and translate, she helped her parents care for Seng and her three younger sisters after school, and she managed to maintain a 3.96 grade-point average all the while.
Today, she prepares to graduate — just two years after her brother, who is now 21 years old.
“I’m glad that my teachers are able to be flexible with me,” Thao said. “I did tell at least two of my teachers what was happening, especially my psych teacher. … It was during the part in psychology when we were learning about the brain, so I just had to tell my psychology teacher that, ‘I’m going through this; I don’t think I can watch this video,’ because it was the day I came back from three days being gone (for Seng’s appointments).”
Beyond that one lesson, though, Thao said she worked hard to separate her education from the loving concern she felt for her brother.
According to Thao’s school counselor, Justine Hildebrandt, the 18-year-old honor student thrived in all subjects, kept her personal struggles private and functioned as a “beacon of happiness for her brother.” In fact, Hildebrandt said, Thao made it clear to her that she wanted no special accommodations from her teachers.
“She’s been very, very private,” Hildebrandt said. “And that’s not a bad thing, but that’s something that has made her stand out in the sense that 99.9% of students would’ve said, ‘Yes, please tell my teachers.’ So I think she just wanted to do this on her own and didn’t want teachers to feel sorry for her or to give her anything extra because of the situation she was dealing with.”
Hildebrandt, who has known Thao for over three years, called Thao “fiercely independent” and commended her for her positive attitude, strength and resiliency in facing a family crisis that ultimately thrust her into a caregiving role. Thao’s focus on her family and her school work left time for little else.
“I think I’m very independent,” Thao added. “I do things a lot by myself.”
With the end of her high school career fast approaching, Thao said she’s looking forward to being done with high school and moving on to whatever comes next.
Following graduation on Thursday, Thao plans to enter Chippewa Valley Technical College’s diagnostic medical sonography program. She always knew she wanted to work in the health field, Thao said, and she may one day pursue a bachelor’s degree as well.
While Thao said she’s unsure what her future holds, college has always been a part of the plan — Seng saw to that. His diagnosis came shortly after graduating from high school, preventing him from attending college himself, but he wants something different for his younger sisters.
“Right now he’s not talking as much ... because I guess his symptoms are occurring here and there,” Thao said. “But I just don’t want to think about that. I’m trying to be as positive as possible.”
Before his symptoms began to progress, Thao explained with tears in her eyes, Seng would implore his sisters: “Go to college. Love Mom and Dad,” because he “didn’t know if he would still be there.”
She added: “I’m lucky that he’s still with me today.”