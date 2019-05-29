The road hasn’t always been easy for Taylor Kegen.
But instead of dwelling on her personal challenges, the North High School senior prefers to focus on how she can make life a little better for others.
While Kegen downplayed a history of good deeds that would be impressive for anyone, much less an 18-year-old, North counselor Maureen Doughty was more than happy to share a few examples of Kegen reaching out to students and adults who needed a hand:
• Kegen bought a new prom dress for a classmate who wasn’t going to attend the traditional spring dance because she couldn’t afford a dress.
• She helped throw a surprise graduation party for a student last year whose parents weren’t planning one.
• Kegen organized a fundraising potluck at her workplace for the spouse of one of her middle school teachers who was diagnosed with cancer. It raised $500 for the family’s expenses.
• She bought a couple of backpacks last year and filled them with school supplies as a donation to a program organized by the Eau Claire school district to ensure all students have adequate supplies.
• Kegen still regularly visits an Eau Claire nursing home resident in her 90s with whom she made a connection while doing clinical training as part of a certified nursing assistant class she took two years ago through Chippewa Valley Technical College. Kegen grinned as she pointed out that the elderly woman, who struggles with dementia, always recognizes her.
“In some small way, I hope that I’m part of the reason she keeps getting up in the morning,” Kegen said. “I’m sure that me coming to visit makes her happy every single time, but just getting that opportunity, that makes my day.”
Kegen’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by the staff at North.
“Taylor is incredible. ... She spreads kindness everywhere,” Doughty said, noting that teachers routinely track her down to sing Kegen’s praises.
“In the last two weeks, I have had four teachers find me to say things like ‘She is exactly what I hope my daughter will grow up to be’ or ‘If I had a daughter, I’d want her to be like Taylor,’ “ Doughty said.
For her part, Kegen humbly expresses gratitude for such comments, saying simply, “I find great fulfillment in helping others and creating the happiness that they don’t believe they can find for themselves.”
Doughty described Kegen as exuding “so much wisdom for an 18-year-old,” and that maturity was on full display as she detailed in a recent interview the lessons she has learned about overcoming hardship.
“We all endure experiences and trauma that are significant to our individual lives, but we all have the option of deciding whether or not these circumstances determine who we become,” Kegen said. “A lot of people think the only way they can go through their lives is having their issues and surrounding things own them. But when you figure out how to conquer it, move on and better yourself, you own it. A lot of people don’t understand they are completely capable of creating their own happiness.”
She credits her grandparents, who she tries to visit biweekly even though they live in Knapp, for being a positive force in her life.
“They help me see the good in the world,” said Kegen, who also found time in high school to participate in Student Council, Key Club, Spanish Club and Art Club.
Unlike many high school students, Kegen didn’t have a college fund or family history of college to draw upon. But that didn’t stop her from taking seven Advanced Placement courses, ranking in the top 20 percent of her graduating class and pursuing her dream of attending college.
She independently navigated the college application process and has been putting away part of every paycheck this year from her job at Farm & Fleet, where she worked about 25 hours a week during the school year, to go toward college expenses.
In the fall, Kegen will attend UW-Green Bay, where she plans to pursue a degree in, no surprise, one of two helping professions: nursing or occupational therapy.
Undoubtedly, she also will continue spreading compassion.
“It just seems right,” she said when asked what motivates her.
Indeed.