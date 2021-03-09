EAU CLAIRE — Lucas Barth didn't have to look far to find inspiration for a sweet project to offer North High School special education students.
The assistant principal at North merely had to look out the window into one of the school's courtyards to see a pair of 25-foot maple trees.
After gaining experience tapping maple trees at his Eau Claire home in recent years to make homemade maple syrup, Barth proposed introducing the school's special education students to the process using the trees right outside their classroom windows.
North special education teacher Missy Cesafsky, who had been looking for outdoor activities to tie into the earth science curriculum, was immediately on board for the new project.
"I'm a special education teacher by trade," Barth said. "When I taught, I was always looking for unique experiences to give kids and ways to showcase all the things these kids can do."
This spontaneous arrangement is what led a number of North special education students to drill holes in and collect sap from two of the school's maple trees last week.
Barth introduced the students to all of the stages involved in making maple syrup — from identifying maple trees and drilling holes in them to collecting sap and cooking it.
With the exception of cooking, the students — wearing masks and staying socially distanced for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were able to do every step themselves. They used a power drill to create holes in the trees, pounded spouts into the holes, attached blue sap collection bags to holders they assembled and poured the contents of the bags into buckets. Barth took the buckets home and cooked the 25 gallons of sap for about 11 hours, returning to school with fresh, homemade maple syrup.
The hands-on project was a treat, both literally and figuratively.
"The kids were just blown away excited," Cesafsky said. "Every day they'd walk into class and the first thing they'd do was run outside to see how much sap they had collected."
Junior Liz Winters enjoyed the opportunity to do an outdoor project with her classmates.
"It was fun," Winters said. "I was looking outside every day."
After a long winter, Barth said the project offered a way for students to get outside and experience what's right around them.
"We made maple syrup right in the courtyard at North High School," Barth said. "Hopefully, it's a life experience they will always remember."
The students even got a chance to enjoy the fruit of the their labor Friday and Monday by sampling their own maple syrup over vanilla ice cream.
"Anytime you can have the reward of pure maple syrup on ice cream, it's pretty wonderful," Barth said.
He got no argument from Winters, who determined the authentic maple syrup was tastier than the imitation variety she'd tried previously.
"It was really sweet," she said. "I had a second helping."
For some of the students, it was the first time they had tasted any form of maple syrup.
For all of the students, it was a memorable experience — and one that Cesafsky and Barth hope to repeat in future maple syrup seasons.