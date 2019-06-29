Save the world.
That could just as well be the job description for the position to which an Eau Claire North and UW-Eau Claire graduate recently was appointed.
Instead, Jeff Eberhardt’s new official title is special representative of the president for nuclear nonproliferation. The position holds the rank of ambassador.
Eberhardt, 61, a 1976 graduate of North, was nominated to the position in September by President Donald Trump and confirmed June 20 by the U.S. Senate on a voice vote.
After serving for 23 years in the U.S. Army before joining the State Department, Eberhardt said last week via email that he is “humbled by the trust placed in me by the President and (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo.”
In his new role, Eberhardt said he will lead diplomatic efforts in the run-up to next year’s Review Conference for the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
“This conference will mark the 50th anniversary of the treaty, which has done so much to make the world a safer place by establishing a foundation for the dramatic reductions in nuclear weapons we’ve seen since the height of the Cold War, and enabling the spreading of the benefits of the peaceful uses of nuclear technology,” Eberhardt said. “None of this would have been possible without the security provided by the treaty’s commitments, and the treaty-mandated (International Atomic Energy Agency) safeguards that serve to verify those commitments are adhered to.”
Eberhardt has worked on nuclear-related issues across three successive administrations in nonpartisan positions.
“What has struck me from these years of serving different administrations ... is the strong element of bipartisan continuity in U.S. nuclear policy,” Eberhardt said during April testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “There have been a few guiding principles that date back decades — for instance, that the United States will work to reduce the numbers and salience of nuclear weapons with the ultimate goal of someday eliminating them, but that for so long as nuclear deterrence remains necessary, we will maintain an effective nuclear force.”
The U.S. also has remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring global nonproliferation because of the “enormous dangers that would arise from allowing the spread of nuclear weapons to additional countries,” he continued.
Not surprisingly, his parents, Richard and Esther Eberhardt of Eau Claire, are proud of their son’s role in such an important endeavor.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” said Richard, a retired Army master sergeant and Korean War veteran. “He has been in high-level positions, but to get the rank of ambassador is an area of even greater responsibility.”
Esther and Richard know their son, who is fluent in Russian, travels all over the world for his State Department duties, but beyond that everything is top secret.
“He’ll call and tell us when he’s leaving the country, but other than that he doesn’t talk about his job whatsoever,” Esther said.
Similarly, former North classmate and golf teammate Fred Hancock, who still sees Jeff Eberhardt occasionally during visits to the Chippewa Valley, said he knew Eberhardt was “kind of a big deal in Washington” even though he would downplay his role if it ever came up.
“I knew he was a terrific swimmer and a good student and he had a lot of success after high school and college, so nothing really surprises me about his success and his contributions to our country,” Hancock said.
Eberhardt, whose previous position at the State Department was director of the Office of Multilateral and Nuclear Affairs in the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, said his time studying under former history professors Carl Haywood and Jack Lauber at UW-Eau Claire was extremely formative.
“They played a huge role in developing my critical thinking, and their demanding standards shaped how I’ve worked to this day,” Eberhardt said.
UW-Eau Claire political science professor Ali Abootalebi said it’s always thrilling to hear about the professional achievements of alumni such as Eberhardt while acknowledging that Eberhardt is assuming his ambassador position at a challenging moment in history.
“Mr. Eberhardt will represent the United States’ position on the issue of nuclear nonproliferation when both Iran and North Korea, along with other non-signatory states — Pakistan, India, and Israel — seriously challenge the future of nuclear nonproliferation,” Abootalebi, a native of Iran, said in an email from Tehran, Iran.
For his part, Eberhardt said officials in nuclear nonproliferation circles have been dealing with Iran and North Korea for many years.
“So while these are not new challenges, resolving them remains a critical part of our diplomacy,” he said.
In his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Eberhardt acknowledged that the challenges are daunting and the stakes are high, but insisted strong U.S. leadership is essential for success.
In his new position, the North and UW-Eau Claire grad plans to be right in the middle of diplomatic efforts to reduce nuclear arsenals and keep the world a safer place.