Both Northern Wisconsin State Fair and Eau Claire County Fair officials are holding off on cancelling their events this year, hopeful the shows can continue with modified social gathering rules in place.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled for July 8-12, said Rusty Volk, the fairground’s director.
“We’ll make our announcements on June 1,” Volk said Friday. “We’ve been going back and forth, getting the best advice we can. It’s a really fluid time right now. We’re doing lots of planning.”
On Thursday, the Dunn County Board announced this year’s fair will be closed to the general public, with no carnival or grandstand events. On Friday, the Minnesota State Fair also announced it would not be running this year.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Volk said. “There are a lot of virtual things going on at fairs across the state. Those are all under consideration right now.”
The Eau Claire County Fair is slated for July 29-Aug. 2, which is moved back a week from normal because of the planned Farm Technology Days, which is now canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Our final decision will be made July 1,” said fair coordinator Debbie Kitchen. “We are hoping, with direction from our health department and the county board, we can have a fair. We have condensed our schedule.”
Kitchen noted the Eau Claire County Fair is a much smaller event than the Northern Wisconsin State Fair with a focus on exhibits, so officials can delay their decision a bit longer.
“We don’t have the carnival, we don’t have the food stands,” she said. “We’re being creative.”
Like others, Kitchen said the health and safety of the public is her most important concern.
While Volk hasn’t canceled the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Oktoberfest — which was slated for mid-September — has already postponed its event to 2021.
The fair has always provided hand-washing stations near the animal barns, but Volk said they would double the number of those units for the fair this year.