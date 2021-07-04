CHIPPEWA FALLS — There will be no capacity restrictions when the Northern Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Wednesday, and fair organizer Rusty Volk is confident that the festival will look a lot like it did in 2019. While there are COVID-19 safeguards in place, Volk is optimistic that people will come to the fair and enjoy it like before the pandemic began, and wiped out the 2020 event.
“When it comes to social distancing, it is up to each person what that will be,” Volk said. “We’ll still have masks. If you are uncomfortable, come early in the day, when the crowds are smaller.”
Volk said he is adding to the fair’s motto this year with a reminder asking fest-goers to “be kind and be respectful,” particularly to those who will opt to continue wearing a mask in public.
More hand-washing stations are now set up, and the National Guard will be offering both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine in the the science/technology building; anyone who opts to get the Pfizer shot will be able to return to the fairgrounds 21 days later to get their second dose. The vaccine clinics will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day of the fair.
Something new
A veteran’s memorial wall is nearing completion at the entrance to the fairgrounds off of Edward Street. The wall will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, along with a flag-raising ceremony.
“It’s going to be a great way to open the fair,” Volk said.
Volk is excited about the new exhibits that will be open across the grounds. Near the grandstand — where the traveling Green Bay Packers “Lambeau Field Live” experience has been in place in recent years — will be a virtual reality exhibit. A virtual agriculture exhibit will be in the science/technology building, where fair-goers will get to experience what it is like to be a farmer, including a virtual tractor ride. A taxidermy display will be at the fairgrounds, and Volk said that is a new item. Also new is an alpaca exhibit.
While Volk said some of the food providers were unable to make it this year, he thinks a new fish and seafood vendor will be a big hit.
Lineup in place
When the 2020 fair had to be canceled because of the pandemic, Volk immediately went to work to keep the lineup intact.
“We had a very strong lineup for 2020,” Volk said. “We worked quite feverishly and quickly, telling them we would honor those contracts. So, it’s all the same acts, on the same nights. What is important for people to know is that all tickets purchased in 2019 and 2020 for those shows are still valid — same spot, same seat.”
Volk said they did space out some of the seating so people wouldn’t be as packed together.
Job fair at the fair
With many Chippewa Valley businesses searching for workers as the country emerges from the pandemic, Volk said numerous employers will be set up for a job fair in Expo Hall C. That building is now air-conditioned, and companies will be talking to potential employees who are interested in coming to work for them.
Because attendance has swelled in recent years to an average of 95,000 for the five-day run, Volk reminded the public there will be a free park-and-ride shuttle from Mason and from the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. He added that there will be bike corrals at the main entrance, and he encouraged local residents to bike to the fair.